UTEP notch 19th win of the season, with a 63-55 dub over FAU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP led from start to finish in a 63-55 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday on Senior Day in the Don Haskins Center.

Prior to the game, the Miners (19-8, 12-6 C-USA) honored seniors Avery Crouse, Sabine Lipe, Erin Wilson and Mahri Petree along with graduating graduate assistants Sah-Jay Stevens and Teal Battle.

From there, UTEP would utilize a fast start to set the tone for a game in which the Miners seemed in control from the start.

After getting recognized in the pregame festivities, Crouse came out strong by scoring seven of the first 10 UTEP points to lead the Miners to a 20-7 lead after a quarter.

“We knew from the jump that it was one of those games that we had to win, so I think throughout each quarter we had that as a reminder in our heads,” Crouse said. “You could tell in each of our plays that we weren’t going to give up, we weren’t going to let them get the dub. We just had that mindset from the beginning.”

The lead remained in double figures for the remainder of the first half, with UTEP taking a 36-26 advantage into the break.

An 8-3 run to start the second half for the Owls (12-15, 5-13 C-USA) brought the game within two possessions, however the Miners would quickly erase any chances for the visitors with a 13-0 run to build the separation needed to remain in the lead the rest of the way.

“In the first half we guarded them to 26 points playing man, and I was really proud of them for that,” UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker said. “But they were isolating us late in the half. They scored eight points off isolations at the end of the second. In the third quarter, we made the decision to go to zone to take them out of their isolations. They were getting a little bit of momentum because we weren’t hitting our shots like we were in the first half, so we just had to adjust a little bit.”

By the time the 13-0 run was over, UTEP held its largest lead of the game at 52-34 following an Adhel Tac basket with 2:50 left on the third quarter clock.

The game would never get closer than three possessions the rest of the way.

“I’m really proud of our team for simply winning the game,” Baker said. “I don’t think that’s the best game we’ve played this year by any stretch, but I was just impressed in the way that we gutted it out. Things weren’t going our way for a while. We got cold from the outside a little bit, so we had to guard differently and get them out of their isolations. It was just one of those games where we had to figure out a way to win, and they did that tonight, and because of that I am really proud of them.”

Playing in potentially the final game of her career in the Don Haskins Center, Crouse fittingly tied N’Yah Boyd for the team high with 15 points. Crouse also blocked four shots and came up with three steals, while Boyd dished out five assists with four steals.

Tac had an impressive effort for UTEP with 14 points on a 6-of-8 day from the floor with eight rebounds.

For the second straight game, Jazion Jackson was a monster on the defensive side of the floor, picking up four steals to go with nine points and eight boards. She now has nine steals over the last two contests.

UTEP improves to 11-3 at home this season.

“It’s just exciting just to be out there with the fans,” Jackson said. “It’s a good atmosphere to be in, so each game I just come out and I am excited to play just for the fans.”

As a team, the Miners forced 21 Florida Atlantic turnovers, converting the opportunities into 24 points off turnovers.

UTEP shot 24-of-65 (37 percent) from the floor. The Owls were 20-of-49 (41 percent) overall but were hindered by a 1-of-12 (8 percent) clip from beyond the arc.

The win secured UTEP a bye into the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Championships, with seeding still up for grabs. The Miners will play their first game in Frisco on March 9 as one of the top-five seeds.

Saturday was the final regular season home game for the Miners, which close out the conference slate next Thursday and Saturday at WKU and Middle Tennessee.