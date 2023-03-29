NMSU’s Mike Peake enters transfer portal months following deadly shooting at UNM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - With New Mexico State in the process of trying to rebuild the reputation of its men's basketball program, a player involved in one of the program's controversies is leaving.

NMSU center Mike Peake has entered the transfer portal.

The news comes four months following Peake's involvement in a deadly shooting in Albuquerque, NM on the campus of New Mexico.

It was during the early morning hours of November 19, that police say Peake shot and killed 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis.

Investigators ruled the shooting as a case of self defense.

Peake along with some of his teammates broke curfew the night before they were scheduled to play a game against the UNM Lobos.

Authorities say Peake was lured by a group of UNM students and then attacked in retaliation for a fight that happened at a UNM/NMSU football in Las Cruces the month before.

Investigators say Travis shot Peake in the leg.

Peake also had a gun, and returned fire killing Travis.

Peake was hospitalized, and a few weeks following the shooting he was suspended from all team activities.

Following the shooting incident, NMSU would be embroiled in another controversy.

Allegations of hazing within the men's basketball team would lead to the cancellation of the remainder of the team's basketball season, and would ultimately lead to the firing of head coach Greg Heiar.

Jason Hooten was recently named the new head coach at NMSU.

Hooten will have a clean slate to work with when it comes to his roster.

With Peake entering the transfer portal, a total of 11 players from last year's squad are in the portal.

NMSU was Peake's 3rd stop in his college career.

He played two seasons with the Aggies.

Prior to NMSU, Peake played at Georgia and then at Austin Peay.