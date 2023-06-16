UTEP star defensive end drafted to the XFL

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP standout Jadrian Taylor was drafted to the XFL on Friday by the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In 2022 for the Miners, Taylor had 42 total tackles, 21 solo, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

He had a standout game against Charlotte in 2022 with a 100 yard touchdown fumble return, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 7 tackles.

On December 18th Taylor entered the 2023 NFL Draft and back in May he signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.