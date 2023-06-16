Skip to Content
Sports

UTEP star defensive end drafted to the XFL

By
Updated
today at 7:06 PM
Published 7:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP standout Jadrian Taylor was drafted to the XFL on Friday by the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In 2022 for the Miners, Taylor had 42 total tackles, 21 solo, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

He had a standout game against Charlotte in 2022 with a 100 yard touchdown fumble return, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 7 tackles.

On December 18th Taylor entered the 2023 NFL Draft and back in May he signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content