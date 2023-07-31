NMSU QB Diego Pavia named to Maxwell Award Watch List 

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - As national award watch lists begin to roll out, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia is already finding himself in the mix, starting off with the Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

In 2022, Pavia played in 12 games for the Aggies and put together an incredibly impressive campaign.

On his way to Quick Lane Bowl Most Valuable Player honors, Pavia threw for a team-high 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns.

A dual-threat quarterback, Pavia also added 508 rushing yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

Before coming to NM State, Pavia led New Mexico Military Institute to a NJCAA National Championship.

That season, Pavia threw for 1728 yards and 21 touchdowns in an offense that focused on running the football and allowed just one interception on 215 pass attempts.

In addition, Pavia has also been named to the Conference USA Preseason Watch List, Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference USA Second Team, and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Conference USA Third Team this offseason.