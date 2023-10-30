Monday high school volleyball playoffs: Del Valle, Ysleta & Riverside win bi-district titles

EL PASO, Texas - The high school volleyball playoffs got underway Monday with a three El Paso teams punching their ticket to the area round.

The bi-district round will continue Tuesday with several more games.

The scores from Monday are below:

6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

San Angelo Central defeated Franklin in 5 sets, 3-2

5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Del Valle defeated Chapin in 4 sets, 3-1

Ysleta defeated Canutillo in straight sets, 3-0

4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Riverside defeated Austin in straight sets, 3-0