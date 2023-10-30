Monday high school volleyball playoffs: Del Valle, Ysleta & Riverside win bi-district titles
EL PASO, Texas - The high school volleyball playoffs got underway Monday with a three El Paso teams punching their ticket to the area round.
The bi-district round will continue Tuesday with several more games.
The scores from Monday are below:
6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
San Angelo Central defeated Franklin in 5 sets, 3-2
5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Del Valle defeated Chapin in 4 sets, 3-1
Ysleta defeated Canutillo in straight sets, 3-0
4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Riverside defeated Austin in straight sets, 3-0