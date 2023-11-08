McDonald’s announces 2023 Classic Basketball Tournament in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- McDonald's is announcing its 2023 Classic Basketball Tournament featuring talent from El Paso high schools.

As part of the announcement celebrations, McDonald's is presenting ABC-7 Sales Manager Chris Zarate a letterman jacket.

The company scheduled the tournament for November 30 through December 2 at Eastlake High School.

Both boys and girls teams are slated to participate in the tournament. McDonald's has invited scouts from across the country to identify future talent.

Learn more about the tournament on the restaurant's website.