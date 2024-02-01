Missed Free Throws Cost Miners in 70-62 Loss at Jax State

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- UTEP women's basketball (8-12, 3-4 CUSA) fell 70-62 to Jax State (7-12, 2-5 CUSA) Thursday evening. Three Miners scored in double digits in the game.



Shooting troubles from the free throw line plagued the Miners, as they hit just 9-of-22 shots from the charity stripe. The Gamecocks went 15-19 from the line, including 5-5 down the stretch in the fourth quarter.



Jane Asinde led UTEP with 21 points, followed by Erin Wilson with 12 and Mahri Petree with 11. Asinde also paced the team in rebounds with 16 while both Wilson and Dunja Zecevic grabbed six.



Delma Zita topped the team in both assists (seven) and steals (four), while Mahri Petree had three steals and a tallied both of the Miners' blocks in the game.



The Miners hit 44.8 percent (26-58) from the field and just 40.9 percent (9-22) from the foul line. They grabbed 40 rebounds, had 11 assists, 10 steals, and two blocks in the contest.



The Gamecocks jumped out to an early eight-point lead in the first, but the Miners closed the gap to two, trailing 17-15 at the end of the period. Asinde led the Miners with 10 points.



Jax State kept their lead in the second quarter, leading 30-26 at the half. Asinde continued to pace the Miners with 12 points, followed by Petree and Sow with four apiece.



UTEP shot 44.0 percent (11-25) from the floor and just 27.3 percent (3-11) from the foul line in the first half. The Miners pulled down 20 rebounds, had five assists, four steals, and a block over the first two periods.



Sharp shooting from distance put the Gamecocks up nine at the end of the third, 52-43. Asinde led all players with 17 points.



The Miners got as close as one, but Jax State managed to pull away again and held on to win 70-62.



Jax State shot 43.6 percent (24-55) from the field and 78.9 percent (15-19) from the line. The Gamecocks pulled down 33 boards, had nine assists, eight steals, and two blocks. Mya Barnes led the charge with 21 points, while Madison McCoy posted 15 and both Kristol Ayson and Brooklyn McDaniel scored 10. Bre-Anna Rhodes paced the team with five rebounds. Elsie Harris posted a team-high two steals and McCoy snagged four steals to top the team.



The Miners return to action Saturday (1/3) when they take on Liberty on the road in Lynchburg. Tipoff is slated for 11:00 am MT/ 1:00 pm ET



