UTEP’s road struggles continue in 87-68 loss at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA (KVIA) -- UTEP women’s basketball (8-13, 3-5 CUSA) fell 87-68 to Liberty (10-13, 5-3 CUSA) Saturday afternoon.

The Miners outscored the Lady Flames 42-34 in the paint and 16-12 on second-chance points, but the difference maker in the contest came from beyond the arc. UTEP struggled to contain Liberty from three, with the home side draining 11 in the game.

Jane Asinde posted a team-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Zhane Thompson impressed in her first real action for the Miners since returning from injury, posting a career-high nine points on 3-5 tries from deep.

Aspen Salazar also had a good showing for the Orange and Blue, scoring a career-best eight points on 80.0 percent (4-5) shooting in just 12 minutes played.

UTEP shot 45.0 percent (27-60) from the floor, 26.7 percent from three, and 55.6 percent from the foul line. The team grabbed 30 rebounds, had nine assists, six steals and two blocks.

The Lady Flames started hot, going 4-4 from distance to start the game and leading 21-13 at the end of the period. Zhane Thompson hit two shots from deep to lead the Miners with six points.

Liberty held on to their lead in the second, heading to the locker room up 35-27. Asinde paced UTEP with 15 points.

The Miners shot 37.0 percent (10-27) from the field in the first half and 62.5 percent (5-8) from the foul line. They grabbed 19 boards, had four assists, and two blocks.

The Lady Flames stretched their lead to 16 in the third period, and it was 58-42 at the end of the quarter. Asinde continued to lead the Miners with 21 points.

UTEP couldn’t close the gap in the final period, and the game finished 87-68 in favor of Liberty.

The Lady Flames shot 57.4 percent (31-54) from the floor, 47.8 percent (11-23) from three, and 77.8 percent (14-18) at the free throw line. They pulled down 33 boards, had 24 assists, one steal, and five blocks. Bella Smuda paced the team with 27 points and seven rebounds. Asia Boone (19), Emma Hess (12), and Ella Wigal (10) also scored in double-figures for Liberty. Jordan Hodges posted a game-high 10 assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP will round out its three-game away-stand next Saturday (2/10) at NM State for the second installment of the Battle of I-10. Tipoff is at 2:00 pm MT.