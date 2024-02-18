Aggies defeat Montana in extra innings, fall to Sac State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Saturday at the NM State Softball Complex proved to provide quite the roller coaster of emotions for the Aggie fans in attendance as the Aggies split a pair of home games amid the 2024 Troy Cox Classic. Ultimately, the Aggies (6-2) defeated Montana (3-6) 8-7 in eight innings in the opener before falling 20-10 to Sacramento State (6-2) in the night cap.



With the sun shining, NM State jumped out to an impressive start as they outscored Montana 7-0 in the first two innings of the day's first game. From that point on, NM State was outscored 27-11 across the next 13 innings of action yet still tallied a victory.



GAME ONE | NM State 8, Montana 7 (8 innings)

In the first inning, freshman Desirae Spearman got off to a hot start yet again, striking out a pair of Grizzlies as she tallied her third start of the season. In the bottom half, Kristen Boyd and Marleigh Manns each recorded their first home runs of the year to highlight a six-run inning – putting the Aggies in the driver's seat for a victory.



Spearman later continued her torrid start in the circle – striking out the side in the second inning. Dezianna Patmon then added the Aggies' third home run of the day to give the home team a seven-run lead. This would be short-lived as Montana got a run back from the Aggies in the top of the third inning.



Haiven Schoolcraft earned her first action as an Aggie as she came on in the fourth inning, however, the Grizzlies then inched closer as an error resulted in another run. Schoolcraft remained in the game into the sixth inning before Kathy Rodolph turned to senior Laurali Patane following a pair of Montana runs. Despite the change, the Grizzlies were able to force their way back into the game as they tallied five total runs in the sixth inning to tie the game.



Following a scoreless top half of the eighth inning, Marleigh Manns added to her historic day by bringing Kristen Boyd home with a single in the bottom of the inning – thus, securing the thrilling Aggie victory.



GAME TWO | NM State 10, Sacramento State 20

The second half of the Aggies' Saturday set of games got off to a positive start as they responded to a one-run first inning from the Hornets with a three-run inning of their own. In the first, Spearman notched a two-RBI home run to left center to bring her season home run total to six through eight games. Preseason All-CUSA member Riley Carley also delivered a run in the first as she recorded a single up the middle with the bases loaded.



With the lead in hand, the Aggie defense struggled in the second inning as they amassed four errors which contributed to an eight-run inning for the Hornets to create a six-run deficit for the Crimson and White.



Jillian Taylor did her best to bring the Aggies back within striking distance as her double pushed across the fourth Aggie run of the evening. Dezianna Patmon then immediately followed with a single through the middle of the infield to bring home Taylor. Later, Patmon would reach home plate herself to make the difference just two runs at the conclusion of the second inning.



Following a third inning in which the Hornets posted four unanswered runs, NM State found two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as a result of hits from Spearman, Manns, Kayla Lunar and Carley – leaving the score at 13-8 in favor of Sacramento State.



The Aggies would outscore the Hornets 2-1 over the next two innings to enter the seventh inning behind by four runs. However, this would quickly change as Sac State logged another six runs to extend its lead to 10 runs. NM State was then only able to come up with a single hit and no runs in the home half – leading to the Aggies second loss of the 2024 season.



UP NEXT

Following a day off, NM State will return to the NM State Softball Complex for a bout with North Dakota on Monday at 3 p.m.

