UTEP WBB falls to Middle Tennessee, 56-41

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP women’s basketball (9-15, 4-7 CUSA) fell to league-leader Middle Tennessee (21-4, 11-0 CUSA) 56-41 in a tight defensive battle Saturday afternoon. There were seven lead changes and eight ties in the contest.

The Miners held the Lady Raiders to its lowest point total in CUSA play this season, and the second-lowest point total in Middle Tennessee’s 2023-24 campaign.

The game was within two points at the end of the third quarter, but UTEP struggled to hit shots late in the game, and costly turnovers allowed Middle Tennessee to pull ahead for good.

Aaliyah Stanton led the Miners with 11 points, followed by Jane Asinde with eight and Luisa Vydrova with six.

Asinde led the team in rebounds (11) and steals (three). Mahri Petree put up four points to match six rebounds, Erin Wilson had four points and five rebounds, and Aspen Salazar posted four points and four rebounds while also adding an assist.

The Miners finished the night shooting 32.7 percent (18-55) from the floor and 57.1 percent (4-7) from the charity stripe. They grabbed 36 rebounds, had four assists, five steals, and one block.

Middle Tennessee scored 11 quick points, but UTEP came alive on defense and held the visitors scoreless over the final seven minutes of the first period. The Miners led 15-11 at the end of the first.

It was a defensive second quarter, but distance shooting from the Lady Raiders gave them a slight 23-20 lead at the end of the half.

The Miners shot 28.6 percent (8-28) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-7) from the foul line. The team pulled down 19 rebounds, had four steals, one assist, and one block over the first two periods.

The battle continued after the break, with Middle Tennessee holding a two-point advantage, 35-33, at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Raiders pulled away in the fourth, and the game finished 56-41 in favor of the visitors.

Middle Tennessee shot 40.4 percent (19-47) from the floor, 44.0 percent (11-25) from distance, and 70.0 percent (7-10) from the foul line. The Lady Raiders tallied 33 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals, and five blocks in the game. Savannah Wheeler paced the team with 16 points, followed by Courtney Whitson with 15 and Jalynn Gregory with 14. Anastasiia Boldyreva had a team-high nine rebounds and four blocks, while Ta’Mia Scott posted a team-best four steals. Both Wheeler and Gregory recorded four assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP will travel to LA Tech Thursday (2/22) and Sam Houston Saturday (2/24). The contest against the Lady Techsters is set to tipoff at 5:00 p.m. MT/ 6:00 p.m. CT and the game versus the Bearkats is slated for a 1:00 p.m. MT/ 2:00 p.m. CT start.