Getting the Call! Americas grad Darell Hernaiz makes Oakland A’s opening day roster

EL PASO, Texas - It was the call Americas grad Darell Hernaiz had been waiting for since 2019.

Monday, Hernaiz was named to the opening day roster of the Oakland Athletics.

It's been a 5 year journey for Hernaiz to make it to The Show.

The standout Americas baseball player was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 in the 5th round of the MLD Draft.

In 2023, Hernaiz was traded to the Oakland A's prior to the start of the season.

Hernaiz worked his way up the farm system.

He started in Double-A before getting the call up to Triple-A with the Las Vegas Aviators.

During the minor leagues season, Hernaiz had a batting average of .321, 9 home runs, and 71 RBIs.

He never got the call up to the major leagues, but this season he'll make his long awaited debut.

Oakland will open the regular season at home against Cleveland Thursday.