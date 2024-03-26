High School Soccer Playoffs: Bi-district scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school soccer playoffs continued Tuesday for both the boys and girls.
Several El Paso teams advanced to the area round.
Scores below are from Tuesday:
CLASS 6A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Odessa 0 Eastlake 6
Midland 1 Pebble Hills 2
Franklin 1 Odessa Permian 3
Montwood 1 San Angelo Central 0
CLASS 6A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Odessa Permian 2 Eastlake 3
Midland 4 Franklin 3
Americas 0 San Angelo Central 1
CLASS 5A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Horizon 2 Andress 6
Jefferson 2 Del Valle 3
CLASS 5A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Parkland 0 Andress 3
CLASS 4A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Austin 4 Lakeview 1
CLASS 4A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Clint 2 Snyder 6