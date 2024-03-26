High School Soccer Playoffs: Bi-district scores & highlights

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school soccer playoffs continued Tuesday for both the boys and girls.

Several El Paso teams advanced to the area round.

Scores below are from Tuesday:

CLASS 6A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Odessa 0 Eastlake 6

Midland 1 Pebble Hills 2

Franklin 1 Odessa Permian 3

Montwood 1 San Angelo Central 0

CLASS 6A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Odessa Permian 2 Eastlake 3

Midland 4 Franklin 3

Americas 0 San Angelo Central 1

CLASS 5A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Horizon 2 Andress 6

Jefferson 2 Del Valle 3

CLASS 5A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Parkland 0 Andress 3

CLASS 4A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Austin 4 Lakeview 1

CLASS 4A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Clint 2 Snyder 6