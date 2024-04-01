Skip to Content
High School Soccer Playoffs: San Elizario tops Austin 5-0; Eagles advance to regional semi-finals

Published 11:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The San Elizario Eagles are once again soaring to the regional semi-finals of the Class 4A high school soccer playoffs.

Monday, the Eagles defeated the Austin Panthers 5-0.

San Elizario is vying to win a fourth state title in soccer.

Last season, the Eagles made it to the final four, and they believe they have what it takes to make it to the championship game.

San Elizario will face the winner of Castleberry and Salado in the regional semi-final.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

