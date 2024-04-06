UTEP Softball Edged Out by FIU 

MIAMI, Florida (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team experienced a narrow defeat against FIU in game two of the series, with the Panthers securing a 5-4 victory. Ajia Richard's 2-RBI performance uplifted the Miners, yet FIU's dominant sixth inning ultimately proved decisive on Saturday afternoon at Felsberg Field.



The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when FIU’s Perez singled to center field, bringing Meredith home, 1-0.



UTEP's response came in the fourth inning when Ajia Richard hit a powerful homer to center field, putting UTEP on the board to knot the game, 1-1.



UTEP's offense continued to push in the fifth inning as Lexi Morales's sacrifice fly to right field allowed Ashlynn Allen to score, followed by Richard's sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Madi Mendoza home, 3-1.



FIU regained momentum in the bottom of the sixth inning with a series of hits: doubles by Grossenbache, Navarro and McBurrows, and Whitney's single, driving in multiple runs for the 5-3 lead.



UTEP managed to add one more run in the top of the seventh inning with Amaya Lee's sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Autumn Scott. Ultimately, FIU held off the Miners leaving two runners on to lock in the 5-4 win.



ON DECK

Game three of the series between UTEP and FIU is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m. MT at Felsberg Field.