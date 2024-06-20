El Paso Locomotive FC’s Jahmali Waite Called Up for 2024 Copa America

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite was named to Jamaica’s official 26-man roster for the 2024 Copa America, with the Reggae Boyz set to open their campaign in Houston next Saturday, June 22 against the Mexican Men’s National Team.

This will be Jamaica’s third Copa America appearance, having previously played in the 2015 and 2016 editions. The Reggae Boyz will be in search of their first win at the tournament in a group that includes Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela.

With veteran goalkeeper Andre Blake recovering from a recent knee injury, Waite will arrive to Jamaica’s camp looking to compete for the starting spot in the opening match against Mexico. The 25-year-old started in net for both of Jamaica’s World Cup qualifying win last week against the Dominican Republic (1-0) and Dominica (3-2). In total, Waite has 10 appearances for his country and was part of that Jamaica squad that finished 3rd in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Finals back in March.

JAMAICA 2024 COPA AMERICA SCHEDULE – GROUP B

Mexico vs Jamaica

Saturday, June 22 @ 7 p.m. MT

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Watch: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Stream: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

Ecuador vs Jamaica

Wednesday, June 26 @ 4 p.m. MT

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Stream: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

Jamaica vs Venezuela

Sunday, June 30 @ 6 p.m. MT

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Watch: FS1, UniMás

Stream: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

About the 2024 Copa America

The 2024 Copa America is the 48th edition of the international championship organized by South America’s soccer governing body, CONMEBOL. This year’s tournament will be held in the United States (co-organized by Concacaf, the governing body for North, Central America and the Carribean) and will run from June 20 to July 14.

This will be the second time that the United States hosts the tournament, having previously done so in 2016 when it hosted the Copa America Centenario. The 2024 Copa America winner will face the UEFA Euro 2024 winner in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

Defending champions Argentina will open the tournament against Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, June 20 and the final will be held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, July 14.