Han now aims to earn her first World title.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Stephanie Han remains undefeated (9-0) and claims her first-ever WBA Intercontinental lightweight Championship over Miranda Reyes (7-3-1) at El Paso County Coliseum Saturday night.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.