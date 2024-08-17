UTEP Soccer Ties Abilene Christian 0-0 in Season Opener

ABILENE, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP soccer program drew 0-0 at ACU Saturday evening in the first match of the 2024 season.

The Wildcats held a slight advantage in shots (9-8), shots on goal (5-3), and corners (5-2) while the sides were tied in offsides offenses with four apiece. Angelina Amparano made five saves in net for the Miners.

“Despite the draw it was great for us to continue to build and establish our identity,” Head Coach Gibbs Keeton said. “I was proud of the effort our team and game changers provided, specifically in the second half. We made big strides to forge relationships across the field.

The UTEP defense were tested twice in the opening 10 minutes by ACU’s Peyton Hill, but the Miners managed to block the first try and Amparano smothered the second. Later in the first half the Wildcats fired off three shots in quick succession, but the Orange and Blue held strong and kept things level.

Sydney Williams nearly connected on a Mina Rodriguez corner in the 27th minute to get things started for the offense. Ana Quintero followed that with a hard shot to the low corner in the 35th, but ACU keeper Lili Ross got her hands on it. Daniele Tovar rounded out the first half efforts in the 45th minute, but the shot missed the target.

Amparano stepped up again in the second half, saving two shots from Chayse Thorn and Gracie Kelly in the 50th and 67th minutes, respectively.

The Miners outshot the Wildcats 5-3 in the second half. Anai Lopez led the charge with two shots (one on goal) in the 53rd and 57th minutes. Sarina Villa Cuellar got in on the action and forced a save from Ross in the 70th minute while Sheyliene Patolo and Mina Rodriguez both had their efforts blocked down the stretch.

The Miners return to University Field next Thursday (8/22) for their home opener against Texas A&M – Commerce. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. MT.

“Eight freshman and one transfer made their debuts for us tonight (Emma Cook, Cassie Garza, Marina Hill, Lopez, Ashlee Mora, Quintero, Villa Cuellar, and Williams) and we also welcomed back Eve (Barry) and Hayden (McMillan) from their injuries. I love that we were able to play so many players in our first game and still get a shutout. There is a lot to build on and grow from,” Keeton said.