Community Champion: NMSU’s Meredith Scott named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NMSU soccer player Meredith Scott was honored by being named this week's Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.

It was the second time Scott has received the award in her college career.

Meredith Scott is coming off a spectacular week scoring two goals in the first two games of the 2024 season.

The first of which came in the final 30 seconds of the USC match to tie the match.

Her second goal of the week happened in the first three minutes of the UNM match as she scored off an assist from Ariana Leamons and Loma McNeese.

Scott played in 19 games in the 2023 season scoring one goal. Just two games into the 2024 season Scott already has two goals.

In the 2023 season, Scott recorded 17 shots with 7 on goal for a SOG% of .412. In the 2024 season, Scott has recorded two goals with both of them finding the back of the net for s SOG% of 1.000.

The Aggies have now won six Conference USA Player of the Week Awards. McNeese has won two with both Valerie Guha and Megan Ormson winning one.

This becomes Scott’s second player of the week tying McNeese for most CUSA Player of the Week awards on the team.