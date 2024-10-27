Loma McNeese Etches Name into History as Aggies Win in Ruston

RUSTON, Louisiana (KVIA) -- Following a long and winding journey to Ruston, La., the Aggies matched up with the LA Tech Bulldogs at Robert Mack Caruthers Field on Sunday, Oct. 27. Loma McNeese recorded her eighth goal of the season and 27th in her career to become the program’s all-time leader, while also tallying the assist to put NM State on top 2-1.

The home team struck first, as a shot by the Bulldogs forced redshirt sophomore Valerie Guha to make her first save of the afternoon just seven minutes into the contest. This pressure would keep up early in half one, with a deflected shot landing at the feet of forward Kyra Taylor, who put it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

The best scoring chance for the Aggies came with four minutes left in the opening half, as Andrea Alvarenga fired a right-footed strike from near the midfield line which curved toward the bottom left of the net where it was met by Bulldog goalkeeper Sarah Melen.

At the end of the first half, the Aggies led LA Tech in saves (2-0), while the Bulldogs held the advantage in shots (6-1), shots on goal (3-1) and corner kicks (1-0).

Half number two began with the Aggies on the offensive attack, as Ariana Ellison entered the contest for Xitlaly Hernandez and immediately fired a shot toward the LA Tech goal.

A yellow card on LA Tech gave the Aggies a free kick on the offensive side of the midfield with Brooke Schultz firing the long ball and reconnecting with it for a shot from the left side that turned into a LA Tech save.

Moments later, Loma McNeese fired a shot from the right side that went across the face of the net, hitting the top of the crossbar and ricocheting down and into the goal. This put the Aggies into a 1-1 draw while vaunting the Sherwood, Ore. native into rarified air.

McNeese’s eighth goal of the season was also the 27th of her career, passing former Aggie forward Aileen Galicia for the most in NM State history.

However, this would not be the last record broken by the graduate forward. With just three minutes to go, McNeese kept possession through contact on the left side of the endline before placing it at the feet of Milana Eyrich who squeezed a shot by Bulldog keeper Sarah Melen.

The goal by the freshman forward put the Aggies on top 2-1 – a lead that would stand as the final buzzer sounded.

With the assist, McNeese also became the Aggies’ leader in career assists, passing teammate Bianca Chacon with 17 helpers all-time.

Facing 16 shots on the day, Valerie Guha recorded another strong performance in the net for the Crimson & White, posting seven saves while helping the Aggies to their 10th win of the season, and first road win in CUSA play.

This becomes the third straight season the Aggies have recorded 10 or more wins – a feat accomplished once prior to 2022 since the program’s inception in 2009.

Up Next

The Aggies will return home for one final match in the regular season when they take on UTEP on Thursday, Oct. 31. First kick is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.