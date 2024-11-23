Skip to Content
UTEP FB falls to No. 10 Tennessee 56-0

UTEP Athletics
Published 2:43 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The Tennessee Volunteers played host to the UTEP Miners collecting a dominating 56-0 win on Saturday.

Scoring Summary:

2Q:

D. Sampson run for 14 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 7-0 Tennessee

N. Iamaleava pass to S. White for 9 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 14-0 Tennessee

N. Iamaleava pass to E. Davis for 1 yd for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 21-0 Tennessee

N. Iamaleava pass to B. McCoy for 18 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 28-0 Tennessee

3Q:

N. Iamaleava pass to B. McCoy for 7 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 35-0 Tennessee

P. Lewis run for 3 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 42-0 Tennessee

P. Lewis run for 6 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 49-0 Tennessee

4Q:

C. Seldon run for 3 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 56-0 Tennessee

