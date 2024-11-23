UTEP FB falls to No. 10 Tennessee 56-0
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The Tennessee Volunteers played host to the UTEP Miners collecting a dominating 56-0 win on Saturday.
Scoring Summary:
2Q:
D. Sampson run for 14 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 7-0 Tennessee
N. Iamaleava pass to S. White for 9 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 14-0 Tennessee
N. Iamaleava pass to E. Davis for 1 yd for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 21-0 Tennessee
N. Iamaleava pass to B. McCoy for 18 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 28-0 Tennessee
3Q:
N. Iamaleava pass to B. McCoy for 7 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 35-0 Tennessee
P. Lewis run for 3 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 42-0 Tennessee
P. Lewis run for 6 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 49-0 Tennessee
4Q:
C. Seldon run for 3 yds for a TD (M. Gilbert KICK), 56-0 Tennessee