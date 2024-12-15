UTEP WBB Faces Off Against Colorado State Monday

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (5-3) travels to Fort Collins, Colo. Monday to take on Colorado State (7-3). Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT. The Miners look to capitalize off the momentum of their 14-point victory over Utah Tech on Dec. 14.

GAME COVERAGE

LAST WEEK ON...

UTEP improved to 5-3 after a 71-57 rout over Utah Tech. The Orange and Blue shot 47.4 percent (27-57) from the field, 35.7 percent (10-28) from distance, and 50.0 percent (7-14) from the foul line in the contest. They pulled down 49 rebounds, dished out 21 assists, had four steals, and three blocks. After being down two, 18-16, at the end of the first quarter, the Miners turned up the pressure on the defensive end, stifling the Trailblazers offense. They outscored Utah Tech 38-21 in the middle two quarters to help put the game away. Luisa Vydrova, Ivane Tensaie, and Portia Adams all shared the team-lead in points with 15 apiece. Vydrova tacked on a game-high 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Tensaie continued her hot shooting streak, draining five shots from deep. Ndack Mbengue and Mary Moses Amaniyo each put up five-point, seven-rebound performances. Adams and Vydrova each recorded five handouts to pace UTEP. Mbengue, Vydrova, and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis all contributed one block. The wealth was shared for the Miners, as each player who saw action scored in the contest.

TENSAIE FOR THREEEEE!

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 4.24 three pointers per game, ranking her first in the NCAA in the category. She is shooting 47.9 percent (34-71) from distance this season, which is good for 16th in the nation.

DROPPING A DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Luisa Vydrova posted her second double-double of the season against the Trailblazers, dropping 15 points to go with 10 rebounds.

SPLASH!

Ivane Tensaie hit five shots from against Portland, continuing her streak of making at least three three-pointers in every contest this season. Additionally, she has scored in double-figures in all eight games, including two with 20 points or more.

DYNAMIC DUO

Luisa Vydrova and Portia Adams each racked up five assists against the Trailblazers. Vydrova’s tally marks a career best.

DISHING IT OUT

Six Miners recorded assists against Utah Tech, with each player tallying at least two. The Miners registered 21 assists as a team, marking the largest assist total since the 2022-23 season, when UTEP recorded 25 at UAB on 2/17/23.

CRASHING THE BOARDS

UTEP outrebounded the Trailblazers 49-31, including 36-19 on the defensive glass. nine of 10 Miners who got on the court registered rebounds, with all nine tallying at least two.

HOW MAY WE ASSIST YOU?

The Miners have earned 117 assists on 196 made shot attempts in 2024-25 (59.6 percent). Delma Zita is responsible for 42 of those assists (35.8 percent of all assists)

IN THE PAINT AT A PREMIUM

The Miners allowed Utah Tech just two points in the paint, the lowest amount by a wide margin this season. Furthermore, the Trailblazers scored just three total 2-pointbuckets in the contest.

ON TARGET

Five UTEP players are shooting 50.0 percent or better from the floor in 2024 (minimum 10 shots attempted). Mary Moses Amaniyo paces the team at 58.8 percent, followed by Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi(54.5), Luisa Vydrova (53.1), Dunja Zecevic (52.6), and Ndack Mbengue (51.9).

FOOT ON THE GAS

The Miners shot 47.4 percent (27-57) from the field against Utah Tech, marking the sixth game this season that the team has averaged above a 40.0 percent FG%.

SHARP SHOOTING

UTEP made 10 threes against the Trailblazers, the most in a single game this season. Additionally, the Miners have made at least five threes in every contest thus far.

INTERNATIONAL LOVE

The Miners have 10 international players on their 2024-25 roster. That is the second most in Division I, behind South Florida with 11.

SCOUTING REPORT: COLORADO STATE

The Rams are 7-3 in the 2024-25 campaign. They are averaging 67.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, and 15.1 assists per game. They also average 6.8 steals, 2.3 blocks, and just 8.8 turnovers per game. Colorado State is hooting 41.2 percent from the floor, 32.4 percent from three, and 74.5 percent from the foul line. Emma Ronsiek paces the team with 17.2 points and 3.2 assists per game while sharing the team lead in rebounds with younger sister Hannah Ronsiek (5.6 apiece). Hannah Ronsiek is second on the team in points (9.0) and blocks (0.6) and leads the team in steals (1.7). Hannah Simental is third on the team in scoring (7.5) while Sanna Ström is sitting third in rebounds (4.7). Marta Leimane swats a team-best 0.7 blocks per game. The Rams are leading the nation in turnovers per game (8.8) and also rank fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.72), 10th in field goal percentage defense (33.2), and 28th in three-point percentage defense (25.0). They also sit 32nd in fouls per game (14.2), 43rd in defensive rebounds per game (28.6), 45th in turnover margin (5.30), and 61st in three pointers per game (7.8), among others. Individually, Emma Rosniek is ranked in multiple categories, including minutes per game (35.8-19th), field goal attempts (142-63rd), total field goals (61-93rd), points per game (17.2-81st), total points (172, 72nd), three-point attempts (64-76th), and total three pointers (22-96th).

SERIES HISTORY WITH THE RAMS

The Miners are 12-18 against Colorado State all-time. The last meeting came in the 2023-24 season and saw the Rams win 66-59 in El Paso on 11/30/24.

FAST FORWARD

After Monday’s contest against the Rams, UTEP returns to the Don Haskins Center Thursday (12/19) to play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. MT.

