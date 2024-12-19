Fourth Quarter Surge Lifts UTEP WBB Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 70-62

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (6-4) defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-8) 70-62 Thursday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. Four Miners scored in double figures in the win.

The Miners shot 44.8 percent (26-58) from the floor, 18.8 percent (3-16) from three, and 88.2 percent (15-17) from the charity stripe. Despite a rough night on the perimeter, UTEP outscored UAPB 38-16 in the paint to help get the job done.

The Orange and Blue recorded 26 rebounds, 16 assists, a season-high tying 13 steals, and three blocks in the contest. The Miners capitalized of 23 turnovers from the visitors, turning that into 22 points. They also took three charges late in the game, including in the last four minutes.

Portia Adams led UTEP with 17 points and went 3-4 from the field with three made free throws in the final period to help ice the game. Luisa Vydrova and Ivane Tensaie each posted 12 points and Delma Zita tallied 10.

Vydrova, Adams, and Ndack Mbengue shared the team lead in rebounds with four apiece. Adams also led the field in assists with four while Irene Asensio snagged a game-high four steals. Dunja Zecevic put in a solid effort, contributing eight points, three rebounds, and a game- best two blocks.

“Today was kind of a painful one. We shot good free throws today, I think that was key,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “The last four minutes we executed on offense and had some key scores, but our rebounding was atrocious. I want to give Arkansas-Pine Bluff a lot of credit. I thought they played hard, and in some ways played harder than we did. I am proud that we finished it out, but we have to find a way to be more physical and rebound better.”

UTEP got off to a slow start, allowing UAPB to open up an eight-point lead in the first. The Miners managed to claw back within one, 18-17, at the end of the period. Adams led the Miners with seven points.

The Orange and Blue went on a 9-0 run over the final two minutes of the half to take the lead, 35-33, as the teams headed to the locker rooms. Asensio led the field with three assists over the first two periods.

UTEP shot 40.7 percent (11-27) from the field, 33.3 percent (3-9) from three, and 83.3 (10-12) from the foul line in the first half. The team tallied 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

The Miners held on to their lead in the third, up 49-47 at the end of the quarter. Tensaie and Vydrova paced the team with 10 points apiece.

UTEP took over in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Lions by six on the way to a 70-62 victory. Adams dropped nine in the quarter to give the Miners the boost they needed.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 38.2 percent (21-55) from the floor, 33.3 percent (7-21) from beyond the arc, and 72.2 percent (13-18) from the foul line. The Lady Lions outrebounded the Miners, pulling down 41, including 15 on the offensive glass. They tallied seven assists, seven steals, and turned the ball over 23 times in the contest. Former Miner D’Arrah Allen went off for a game-high 26 points while Kristyna Boyd also scored in double figures (10). Nadiyah Byard led the game with 12 rebounds and Empress Roberts earned a team-high three steals. Allen and Jailah Pelly registered two assists each.

The Miners wrap up non-conference play Dec. 30 when they welcome Eastern New Mexico to the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. Then, UTEP opens CUSA action with three-straight on the road, facing off against LA Tech (1/2), Sam Houston (1/4) and Battle of I-10 rival NM State (1/11).

