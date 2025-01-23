Aggies fall against Kennesaw State by two

KENNESAW, Georgia (KVIA) -- The NMSU women fall to Kennesaw State 68-66 moving them down to 3-3 in Conference play and extending its losing streak to two on Thursday night at KSU Convocation Center.

This game between this duo was a very much back-and-forth game as the lead changed 9 times in this matchup.

Molly Kaiser led the Aggies with 20 points, 2 rebounds and five steals. The 6'1 forward Fanta Gassama collected an impressive 12 rebounds and was one point away from a double-double with 9 total points.

However, the Aggies got outrebounded as the Owls tallied 50 rebounds compared to NMSU's 33.

The Aggies will continue on the road to face Jax State on Saturday, Jan. 25th at 12:30p.m.