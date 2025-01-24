UTEP Men’s Basketball To Play Host To Kennesaw State In Critical Contest Saturday Night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team will look to split its mini two-game homestand when it plays host to Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. MT Saturday.

The Miners (14-5, 4-2 CUSA) had a two-game winning streak halted when they fell to Jax State, 73-66, on Jan. 23. The Owls have reeled off three consecutive victories, including using a monstrous second half (45-22) to soar past NM State, 69-56, at the Pan-American Center on Jan. 23. UTEP is 9-2 at home, but it has dropped its past two tilts in the Don Haskins Center. KSU sports a 2-5 road mark, with triumphs at Georgia State (81-77, Dec. 6) and against NM State. It is the first of two meetings on the year between the programs, with the Miners making the return visit to Kennesaw on Feb. 20. Jax State, NM State, UTEP and KSU enter Saturday in a four-way tie for second place in Conference USA behind league-leading Middle Tennessee (5-1), giving the contest added importance for the Miners. It is even more critical for the Orange and Blue considering that following Saturday’s tilt, of the 11 remaining games, three straight and seven total will be on the road. UTEP has won its past five contests when coming off a loss, including standing 4-0 in the situation this year. The theme for the game against KSU is “Noche Latina,” and gates will open one hour prior to tipoff. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio available on the UTEP Miners App as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action. For tickets, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.

FIFTH STRAIGHT WEEK IN COLLEGE INSIDER INC. MID MAJOR POLL

For the fifth consecutive week, UTEP has a spot in the College Insider Inc. Mid-Major Top-25 poll. The Miners jumped from No. 24 to No. 21 after sweeping Liberty (now No. 10 in the poll) and FIU on the road. NM State, the third and final squad from CUSA to be recognized, slipped from No. 23 to No. 25 after splitting the road trip with FIU and Liberty. The poll is voted on by 31 Division I head coaches.

SERIES HISTORY: FIRST MEETING

UTEP and Kennesaw State are locking up for the first time on Saturday.

GET TO KNOW KENNESAW STATE (12-7, 4-2 CUSA, 9-0 HOME, 2-5 AWAY, 1-2 NEUTRAL)

First-year Conference USA member Kennesaw State is riding a three-game win streak to enter Saturday’s matchup at 12-7 overall. That includes a record of 4-2 in CUSA play to sit in a four-way tie for second place in the league. The Owls, who were picked last in CUSA preseason poll, are under the direction of former Alabama standout and second-year head coach Antoine Pettway. He is 27-23 in that timeframe. Most recently, KSU overcame a 10-point halftime deficit (34-24) by blasting NM State, 45-22, over the final 20 minutes of action on the way to a statement-making 69-56 victory at the Pan-American Center. The Owls have two prolific scorers in the form of freshman Adrian Wooley (18.6 ppg-fourth CUSA/46th NCAA) and three-time CUSA Player of the Week Simeon Cottle (18.4 ppg-fifth CUSA/58th NCAA). Wooley, who has been named the CUSA Freshman of the Week six times, is the fifth-leading scorer among freshmen in the country. Braedan Lue is also in double figures for scoring for KSU at 10.6 ppg while Jamil Miller adds 8.0 ppg. No one else is above 7.0 for the Owls, who are pouring in 79.3 ppg to lead CUSA and rate 71st nationally. Lue, who paces the team in rebounding at 5.9 rpg (tied 12th CUSA), is one of five on the roster grabbing at least 5.0 rebounds per game. KSU tops the conference in offensive rebounds per game (14.3, 13th NCAA) and total rebounds per contest (43.0-fourth NCAA). That helps it boast a +6.7 rebounding margin (second CUSA/32nd NCAA). The Owls are also pacing the league in free throws attempted per game (23.1-41st NCAA), free throws made per game (16.3-52nd NCAA) and 3-pointers attempted per contest (29.4-18th NCAA). They are, though, last in the league and 330th nationally at knocking down treys at 29.9 percent. KSU defends it well, keeping foes to 40.0 percent shooting (third CUSA/37th NCAA). It is also among the league and national leaders for blocks per contest (4.5-second/58th NCAA), defensive rebounds per game (28.7-third/11th NCAA) and 3-pointers made per game (8.8-third/88th). The Owls’ three-game winning streak is their second longest of the season. They peeled off four in a row as part of a 5-1 start to the season before wrapping up nonconference play at 8-5. Kennesaw State is making its second ever trip to the Mountain Time Zone, and by year’s end it will have set a school record for travel with 21,533 miles covered. The university was founded in 1963, with the basketball program launching for the 1985-86 campaign. They won the NCAA DII national championship in 2004 and started competing at the DI one in 2005-06. Notable alumni include Mac Powell (singer who helped form the band Third Day) and Shannon Pursue (actress who made her debut on Netflix’s Stranger Things).

LOOKING BACK (JAX STATE 73, AT UTEP 66, Jan. 23)

Otis Frazier III tallied 17 points while Ahamad Bynum scored 16 off the bench, but UTEP was clipped by Jax State, 73-66, at the Don Haskins Center on Jan. 23. The Miners led by two (66-64) with 2:42 to play in the contest, but the Gamecocks ripped off nine straight points to come away with the victory. UTEP had a pair of chances to tie the contest when it was still trailing by three late in the affair, but neither would fall. That run proved to be the final of 10 lead changes in the game. There were also 10 ties. The Miners had an off shooting night, finishing at 37.9 percent (22-58) from the floor. That included a readout of 36.4 percent (8-22) from distance. JSU knocked down 48.1 percent (26-54), aided by going 12-23 (60.9 percent) over the final 20 minutes of action.

GOTTA BOX OUT

Jax State, the top-rebounding team in the conference and No. 15 nationally, controlled the boards (42-25), aided by 11 offensive boards (10 in first half) against UTEP on Jan. 23. The Miners’ grit help limit the damage, with the Gamecocks holding just a slim 8-7 advantage on second-chance points but having to defend extra possessions didn’t help UTEP’s cause.

TURNED OVER A TEAM THAT DOESN’T TURN IT OVER

UTEP harassed Jax State into making 17 turnovers, including 12 in the first half alone. It was an impressive feat given that the Gamecocks entered the contest leading the league and rating 15th in the country by making only 9.7 tpg. Jax State was able to survive that by limiting the Miners to 11 points off turnovers.

TOOK GOOD CARE OF IT

UTEP committed eight turnovers against Jax State on Jan. 23, marking the second time in the past three tilts that the Miners had single-digit giveaways (eight at Liberty, Jan. 16). That effort tied as the second-lowest in a game this year, with eight previously against the Flames, vs. UNC Greensboro (Nov. 27), at UC Santa Barbara (Nov. 20) and against Sul Ross State (Nov. 4).

KALU CLEANING UP THE BOARDS

Kevin Kalu pulled down a team-high eight rebounds against Jax State last time out. It tied for his third-highest output in the category this season and marked the fifth time this year that he’s posted eight or more rebounds. The only other Miners this season to have recorded at least eight boards in a contest are Otis Frazier III (11 vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2) and David Terrell Jr. (nine at Liberty, Jan. 16).

OVERCOMING EARLY FOUL TROUBLE

Otis Frazier III was sent to the bench less than three minutes into the game after picking up two quick fouls, including a call that didn’t go his way on a charge. That resulted in him being held to four points in the first half, but he made up for it with 13 second-half points on the way to finishing with a team-high 17 points.

TERRELL JR. ATTACKED ALL NIGHT

David Terrell Jr. put his head down and went to the hoop hard against Jax State on Jan. 23. He finished 5-8 at the charity stripe while drawing a team-most five fouls in the contest. His eight attempts set a career high.

TERRELL JR. PILING UP ASSISTS

David Terrell Jr. posted a team-best three assists vs. Jax State on Jan. 23, but more importantly is that he had no turnovers in 34 minutes of action. He has at least three assists in seven of the past eight games (six with four or more). Terrell Jr. had three such efforts over his first nine appearances this year.

HORTON III STARTING TO FIND HIS STROKE

Trey Horton III is 2-4 from 3-point range the past two games. The effort has showed that he’s starting to emerge from a skid in which he was 2-11 from downtown in the prior six contests.

BYNUM’S BIG OFF THE BENCH

Ahamad Bynum has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games, each of which he came off the bench. It’s his second-longest such streak of the season. The JUCO All-American tallied 10+ points in five consecutive contests from the pine (Dec. 7-Dec. 21). That five tilt-surge was the longest by a Miner reserve since former UTEP great Randy Culpepper peeled off six straight such tilts in 2008-09. Overall, Bynum has registered 11 double-digit scoring efforts on the season (third on the team), with 10 of those coming off the pine.

SECOND-HALF MAGIC

Ahamad Bynum had 11 second-half points (14 total) against Jax State on Jan. 23. It marked his third consecutive contest with at least 10 points in the second half. He had 10 second-half points (13 overall), including five in the final 40 seconds at Liberty on Jan. 16. Most notably of those was the game winner with 2.9 seconds left. Bynum followed that up with 13 points after the break (18 total) at FIU on Jan. 18.

SIMPLY THE BEST

Ahamad Bynum enters Saturday’s matchup with Kennesaw State knocking down a nation-leading 52.9 percent (45-85) from 3-point range. He is 10-19 (52.6 percent) the past three games despite drawing plenty of attention. There are still 12 games remaining in the regular season, but Bynum is on track to shatter the UTEP single-season record for 3-point percentage. That mark is currently held by Roy Smallwood (1999-00), who was 28-61 (45.9 percent) as a freshman.

3-POINTERS IN BUNCHES

Ahamad Bynum has hit at least three 3-pointers in three consecutive contests for the first time of his DI career. That makes him the first Miner to nail at least three triples in three straight games since Tae Hardy also did so in 2022-23. If Bynum can fill up at least three from distance vs. Kennesaw State, it’d mark the longest such stretch by a UTEP player since Jamal Bieniemy’s four-game heater in 2021-22.

VIDEO-GAME LIKE NUMBERS

Ahamad Bynum has drained multiple 3-pointers in 13 different games, including nine with three of more. His NCAA-best 52.9 percent (45-85) is significantly better than Kentucky’s Koby Brea, who is second on the list at 47.2 percent (51-108). Furthermore, all but one other individual (Emanuel Sharp, Houston, 45-98) in the country with at least 45 makes from distance has attempted 100 shots from beyond-the arc.

FROM DOWNTOWN

UTEP has been crisp from beyond-the-arc, connecting on 38.6 percent (149-386) on triples (second CUSA/20th NCAA). Leading the charge has been the No. 1 3-point shooter in the country (by percentage), Ahamad Bynum. He is drilling a ridiculous 52.9 percent (45-85) from beyond-the-arc. UTEP is accounting for 7.8 triples per game, thanks largely to Bynum (2.5-sixth CUSA), Devon Barnes (1.6-tied 17th CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (1.4-tied 20th CUSA).

MAKING TRIPLES LEADS TO WINS

UTEP has connected on at least seven 3-pointers in 13 games this year, holding an 10-3 mark in those contests. The Miners filled up eight from beyond-the-arc against Jax State but fell after a late run by the Gamecocks.

THE NEED FOR THAT LEAD WITH FIVE MINUTES LEFT

UTEP is 14-0 on the year when leading with five minutes to play, but the Miners are 0-4 when trailing at that juncture and 0-1 when the tilt is tied in that situation. The game was tied 57-57 with Jax State on Jan. 23 before the visitors pulled it out.

TURNOVERS TO POINTS

UTEP is accounting for 20.7 points per game off turnovers while foes have managed just 12.7 ppg in the category. UTEP is 13-2 when winning the category this year and 1-3 when failing to do so. The Miners did force 17 turnovers by Jax State on Jan. 23, but those only led to 11 points.

HOW SWEEP IT IS

UTEP swept its road swing last weekend, knocking off Liberty (72-70, Jan. 9) and FIU (81-73, Jan. 11). It marks the first time the Miners swept a trip to the Eastern Time Zone since 2016-17 when they knocked off FAU and FIU in back-to-back tilts.

THAT’S HOW YOU START CUSA ROAD PLAY

UTEP is off to a 2-0 start in Conference USA road games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. That year, the Miners won their first three league road contests on the way to finishing at 5-4 in CUSA road matchups.

STREAKING ON THE ROAD

UTEP has won four straight CUSA road contests dating to last year. That is the longest such surge since the Miners peeled off five in a row in hostile territory in league action during the 2016-17 season (Jan. 28 to Feb. 25, 2017).

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT IN HOSTILE TERRITORY

With the two road wins last week, the Miners improved to 3-2 on the road this year. It is a stark contrast from the past two seasons. UTEP was 2-9 on the road last year and 3-10 in 2022-23. The last time the Orange and Blue had a winning road mark was head coach Joe Golding’s first season on the sidelines with the Miners when he directed the squad to a 7-6 record.

OTIS IS ON TARGET FROM 3-POINT RANGE

Otis Frazier III has been locked in of late from 3-point range. He is 9-17 (52.9 percent) from beyond-the-arc the past four contests. The effort has lifted his seasonal average to 33.3 percent (26-78). Furthermore, he has connected on at least three triples on four occasions this year. That happened twice in his career prior to this season.

CONSISTENT SUCCESS

If the Miners can pull out a triumph against Kennesaw State, the Miners would have secured at least five victories in each of the first three months of the season. That hasn’t happened since the 2010-11 campaign, which is also the last time UTEP was 14-4. The Orange and Blue eventually moved to 17-4 that year before finishing at 25-10.

TALKING 20-POINT EFFORTS FOR OTIS

Otis Frazier III put together four 20+ scoring efforts over his first 98 collegiate contests (including one at George Mason), with three of those coming as a Miner. After his season-high 22-point outburst at FIU on Jan. 18, he has now posted a trio of 20+ tilts this year alone.

TALKING PRESSURE BASKETS

For the second straight season and third time under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners won a game in which they took the lead on their final possession of the game. Ahamad Bynum drilled a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds to provide the difference in the 72-70 triumph at Liberty on Jan. 16. In 2023-24, Tae Hardy buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded to lift UTEP past then Pac-12 member Cal, 75-72, in the SoCal Challenge on Nov. 20, 2024. The only other time it has occurred in the Golding era was his first season when Alfred Hollins tipped in a missed shot to beat the buzzer in a 70-68 home victory against FAU on Jan 27, 2022. Making Bynum’s play, unique, is that it came in front of a hostile crowd of more than 3,500 fans.

START FAST AND WIN

UTEP scored first and enjoyed an early 7-2 lead at Liberty on the way to the 72-70 vanquishing of the Flames on Jan. 16. The Miners are 10-1 on the year when getting on the board first. They are, however, just 4-4 when opponents do so, including falling last time out when Jax State bolted to an early 6-0 lead.

ON THE WAY TO 1,000 CAREER POINTS

Otis Frazier III hit double figures yet again with a team-high 17 pints against Jax State on Jan. 23. He now stands at 941 career points (854 as a Miner) in his collegiate career. The senior is averaging a squad-best 14.4 points per game (ninth CUSA) as he marches closer to the milestone.

WINNING CLOSE THE ROAD

With the 72-70 victory at Liberty on Jan. 16, the Miners secured their second road win of the season (now 3-2). Making the matters more impressive is that both were by three points or less. UTEP bested UCSB, 79-76, on Nov. 20. It marks the first time since head coach Joe Golding’s opening season (2021-22) to produce two such victories.

SOMETHING ELSE ON DEFENSE

Otis Frazier III is the only player in CUSA to be ranked in the top 10 of the league for both blocked shots per game (0.9-tied eighth CUSA) and steals per contest (2.1-second CUSA/48th NCAA).

FREE THROWS STARTING TO DROP

For the first time since head coach Joe Golding’s first season on the sidelines, UTEP has made at least 70 percent from the free-throw line in six consecutive contests. In 2021-22, Golding’s squad had 10 straight contests of better than 70 percent from the line. During the current run, the Miners are a combined 86-113 (76.1) to lift the team’s seasonal average to 71.8 percent (288-401).

SPREAD THE WEALTH, WIN GAMES

UTEP had four individuals in double figures for scoring at Liberty on Jan. 16, allowing the Miners to move to 9-0 on the year when at least four players produce 10+ points in a tilt together. On the other end of the spectrum, though, UTEP stands 1-4 this season when two players or less tally at least 10 points.

THAT MAKES SENSE

UTEP has been nearly unbeatable (10-1) this year when shooting it better than the opposition, but it’s been a toss-up (4-4) when the foes outshoot the Miners.

DOESN’T HAPPEN OFTEN, BUT WE WIN WHEN IT DOES

UTEP has only won the rebounding battle four times this year, and not surprisingly with how many other things they do well, the Miners are undefeated (4-0) in those contests.

GOING STREAKING UNDER GOLDING

For the fourth time in as many years under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners enjoyed a winning streak of at least five games (Dec. 16 through Jan. 4) That is something that hadn’t happened since UTEP also produced four consecutive campaigns with winning streaks of five or more in a row from 2013-14 through 2016-17 during the Tim Floyd era. Furthermore, the only other occasion that has occurred in the Sun City in the past 30 years was a four-season sequence from 1997-98 through 2000-01.

Attacking The Rim

UTEP is making 15.2 free throws per game (third CUSA/97th NCAA) on 21.1 attempts per contest (second CUSA/91st NCAA). That aggressive drive to the rim has helped compensate for rating ninth in CUSA and 325th in the country by committing 19.5 fouls per game. Incredibly, the Miners (401) have taken one more free throw than their opponents (400).

BUILDING BIG LEADS

UTEP has been up by double digits in 13 different games this year, winning all of those games. The Miners have enjoyed advantages of at least 20 points in eight different contests.

OPPONENTS HAVEN’T DONE THAT

UTEP has only trailed by double figures in three contests (at Utah Valley, Nov. 9, vs. San Jose State, Nov. 25 in Las Vegas, Nev., and against NM State, Jan. 11) with two of those coming within the first six games of the season. Furthermore, the Miners have never been behind in five tilts while facing a deficit of no more than three points in five other games.

SCORING LOTS OF POINTS

The Miners are averaging 73.4 points per game. There are 12 games left in the regular season, but that would be the highest scoring output since the 2015-16 campaign (77.4 ppg). That year’s team, however, allowed 74.9 ppg while the 2024-25 edition of the Miners are currently yielding 67.9 ppg (third CUSA/79th NCAA).

GETTING AFTER IT ON DEFENSE TOO

Foes have been held to 67.9 points per game (third CUSA/79th NCAA), in part due to the Orange and Blue pacing the country in both steals per game (10.8) and turnovers forced per contest (17.7). The readout of 67.9 ppga would be the lowest in since head coach Joe Golding’s first year of (66.6, 2021-22).

CONSTANTLY COMING AFTER YOU

UTEP is averaging a nation-leading 10.8 steals per game, a feat it achieved least year at 11.4 spg. Dating to the beginning of last season, the Miners have registered at least seven steals in 50 of the past 53 contests.

A FIRST FOR FRAZIER III

For the first time of his career, Otis Frazier III has reached double figures in scoring in 10 consecutive contests, which doubles his prior best (first five games this year). He has put his name in the scoring column every game this year and the past 67 tilts overall. Frazier III has registered 16 double-digit efforts (in 18 contests) after doing so 20 times out of 34 appearances in 2023-24.

FRAZIER III IN THE TOP 10 FOR CAREER STEALS

Otis Frazier III has piled up 39 steals on the year, including 24 in the past nine games (15 in first 10), which has vaulted him into seventh place at the school with 141 (joined team in 2022-23 as a transfer from George Mason). Next in his line of site are Johnny Melvin (1988-89, 90-93) and Prince Stewart (1987-90, 91-92), who are tied for fifth at 154. He is averaging 2.0 steals per game (second CUSA/51st NCAA) this year, which gives him a shot at climbing as high as fourth on the UTEP career charts by year’s end. That is occupied by the late, great Jeep Jackson (165, 1983-87).

STEALS IN BUNCHES FOR CAMPER JR.

Corey Camper Jr., who leads CUSA and is 15th nationally at 2.4 steals per contest, has been a constant pest for the opposition. The senior has registered multiple steals in 15 of 19 contests, including a career-high five vs. UTPB on Nov. 12, 2024.

KALU MOVES PAST 400 CAREER REBOUNDS

UTEP leading rebounder Kevin Kalu (5.3 rpg-18th CUSA) pulled down a team-high seven rebounds against Sam Houston on Jan. 4, moving past 400 for his collegiate career. He enters the matchup vs. Kennesaw State with 420 total boards. Otis Frazier III has the lead for career boards (432) for players on the squad, but Kalu has the edge in terms of rebounds as a Miner (420-371).

Surpassing 80 Means Good Things

UTEP tallied 81 points at FIU on Jan. 18, tying its second-highest total (also 81 vs. Sam Houston) vs. a DI opponent this season. The effort trailed only the 88 points put up in the triumph against Seattle U on Dec. 7. The Miners are now 4-0 on the year and 20-4 under head coach Joe Golding when putting up at least 80 points.

SCORING LESS THAN 70 DOES NOT

UTEP has found ways to win when its offense isn’t clicking completely, but the Miners are under .500 (3-4) when failing to eclipse 70 in a contest. That was the case against Jax State last time out, coming up shy, 73-66.

CAMPER JR. IS COOKING

Corey Camper Jr. has hit double figures in four of the past seven games, and he was on the way to another double-digit effort before missing the final 17:46 of the contest vs. Jax State last timeout. He had seven points at the time of his exit. Camper Jr. is putting up 11.6 ppg (second on team/17th CUSA). Camper Jr. is also sharing the ball effectively with 2.5 assists per game (third on squad/15th CUSA). The senior has really made a name for himself with his defense as well, topping CUSA and checking in 15th nationally with 2.4 steals per game.

BOMBS AWAY FROM BARNES

Devon Barnes has been nice addition to the roster for the Miners after transferring in from Tarleton State, where he helped the program compile a school-record 25 DI wins and make a run to the semifinals of the 2024 CIT. He has buried multiple 3-pointers in eight different contests, with his 1.6 triples per tilt rating tied for 17th in CUSA. Twice he has matched his career high with four 3-pointers, including most recently doing so against Sam Houston on Jan. 4. Overall, he is fourth on the team in scoring (10.2). He is second on the team for 3-pointers made (31), attempted (82) and percentage (37.8, minimum 15 makes).

DUE TO BUST OUT OF FUNK

Devon Barnes has proven to be a big threat from distance this year, so it’s only a matter of time before he breaks out of a mini slump. Barnes is 4-17 from beyond-the-arc (23.5) the past four games.

FRAZIER III GETTING AFTER IT ON THE GLASS

Otis Frazier III, who is second on the team in overall rebounding (4.9 rpg-tied 23rd CUSA), is on track to lead the Miners in offensive boards for the second straight season. He is pulling down 1.9 orpg (tied 11th CUSA), up a bit from his effort of 1.7 (tied 13th CUSA) last year.

PILED 10 WINS OUT OF CONFERENCE

UTEP (now 14-5 overall, 4-2 CUSA) entered Conference USA action at 10-3. It marked the first time that the Miners hit double figures prior to CUSA play since going 10-5 in 2013-14.

GOT IT DONE IN BOTH NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER

UTEP posted five wins in both November and December. That is a feat it hadn’t achieved since the 2010-11 campaign.

BACK-TO-BACK TITLES

UTEP defeated Jackson State (67-61, Dec. 20 and Yale, 75-74, Dec. 21) to claim the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since a three-year run (2012-14) under then head coach Tim Floyd.

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Otis Frazier III (19 points, career-high 11 rebounds vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2, 2025) and Kevin Kalu (12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Jackson State, Dec. 20, 2024) both have double-doubles on the campaign. Frazier III now boasts two career double-doubles, having also previously done so last year (11 points, 10 rebounds, vs. Western New Mexico, Dec. 4, 2023). They are the lone Miners on this year’s roster to record a double-double at the DI level (including previous stops for transfers).

TERRELL JR. MORE LIKE HIMSELF AT THE LINE

Sophomore David Terrell Jr. began the season at 5-16 (31.3 percent) on free throws, but he has started to regain his form. He is 30-40 (75.0 percent) since.

SHUTTING THEM DOWN

UTEP moved to 8-0 on the season when allowing 65 points or less in a game in the 70-60 defeat of LA Tech on Jan. 2. The Miners’ scoring defense is at 67.6 ppga (third CUSA/73rd NCAA) heading into the matchup against Jax State.

WINNING CLOSE

With the two-point victory at Liberty on Jan. 16, UTEP improved to 6-2 on the year in two-possession games (decided by six points or less). That includes a mark of 3-0 at home in the situation.

HAVE BEEN ABLE TO BOUNCE BACK

UTEP has won its past five games when coming off a loss, including standing 4-0 in the situation this year. The Miners will look to bounce back again when they play host to Kennesaw State on Saturday.

STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO MERCY

The Miners roared out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back in the eventual 67-62 victory against Tarleton State on Dec. 16. It marked the fourth wire-to-wire win this season for UTEP. It previously led start to finish against Sul Ross State (W, 102-55, Nov. 4), UTPB (W, 78-58, Nov. 12) and vs. UNC Greensboro (W, 64-58, Nov. 27). The Miners also never trailed (tied once) at UCSB (W 79-76, Nov. 20).

PICK YOUR POISON

UTEP’s balance has been an issue for the opposition, with five different individuals having led the team in scoring. Otis Frazier III (eight) and Corey Camper Jr. (four) have set the tone. That is followed by Devon Barnes (three), Ahamad Bynum (two) and David Terrell Jr. (two).

STEPPING UP

Corey Camper Jr. tied for or led the team outright in scoring twice last year. He’s done so four times in 2024-25. It’s a similar story with assists. The Little Rock, Ark., native has tied for or paced the Miners in assists in five contests after achieving the feat in a trio of tilts as a junior.

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (67) and Devon Barnes (49) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. Corey Camper Jr. (24) and David Terrell Jr. (21) each have put up points in at least 20 straight contests. No one else on the roster has a stretch close to that (DI only).

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue leading the nation in both steals per game (10.9) and turnovers forced per contest (17.7). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER ON OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Otis Frazier III, 14.4 ppg-ninth CUSA, Corey Camper Jr., 11.6 ppg-17th CUSA, Ahamad Bynum-11.1 ppg-tied 20th and Devon Barnes-10.2 ppg) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one player. There are still 12 games left in the regular season, but the Miners haven’t had four players average double figures in scoring since the 2018-19 season.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded an assist on 54.3 percent (260-479) of their field goals. David Terrell Jr. (2.9 apg-tied 11th CUSA), Otis Frazier III (2.7 apg-14th CUSA), Corey Camper Jr. (2.5 apg-15th CUSA) and Devon Barnes (1.8 apg-tied 24th CUSA) have all shown the ability to find open teammates.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

Preseason All-CUSA honoree Otis Frazier III has been stuffing the stat sheet across the board while setting the tone for the Miners in 2024-25. He is the only player in CUSA to rate in the top 15 of the league for scoring (14.4 ppg-ninth), assists (2.7 apg-14th), steals (2.0 spg-second CUSA/48th NCAA), blocks (0.9-tied eighth) and free-throw percentage (78.6-seventh). The senior tops the Miners in scoring and blocks while rating second for assists, free-throw percentage and steals. He also leads the team in both free throws made (66) and attempted (84) and double-digit scoring efforts (16).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been a handful for the opposition at both ends of the court this year. He tops the team in free-throw percentage (79.6-not enough makes to qualify for rankings), minutes played (32.3-fifth CUSA) and steals (2.4-first CUSA/13th NCAA). Camper Jr. is second on the team for scoring (11.8 ppg-tied 16th CUSA) and third in assists (2.6-15th CUSA). He has reached double figures in scoring in four of the past six and 12 total contests this year (second on team).

DT SETTLING IN AT THE POINT

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is settling into a starting role as a sophomore, especially while running the offense. A big difference has been his ability to stay out of foul trouble. He had three or more fouls in nine of his first 11 games of the year (missed one), including three foul outs. He has a total of 18 fouls the last seven games. Terrell Jr. has recorded four or more assists in six of the past eight tilts, helping him lead the squad at 2.9 apg (tied 11th CUSA). He is pitching in 7.4 ppg (fifth on team) while rating fourth in steals (1.3-tied 13th CUSA).

A FAMILY TRADITION

David Terrell Jr’s mom (Kiana Taylor) was a standout on the women’s basketball team (1993-96, 97-98), finishing her career as the then school record holder for double-doubles (20) and the then second-leading scorer (1,134) and rebounder (676) in program history. His father, David, was an all-WAC performer for the football team from 1994-96.

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 10.2 ppg to go along with 1.6 steals per game (tied sixth CUSA). He is second on the team for both 3-pointers made (31) and 3-pointers attempted (82). That results in 1.6 treys made per contest (tied 17th CUSA). Barnes is also good at getting to the line, rating second on UTEP in free throws made (52) and attempted (75). He has been a consistent scorer with 10 double-digit efforts.

BYNUM FROM DOWNTOWN

Ahamad Bynum has been sensational off the bench, pacing all Miner reserves and rating third on the squad at 11.1 ppg (tied 20th CUSA). He has the best in the country at knocking down 3-pointers, nailing a nation-leading 52.9 percent (45-85) from beyond-the-arc. That includes a readout of 10-19 the past three tilts. He has hit multiple 3-pointers in 13 of his 18 appearances, with four games of four or more made. He has shot 50 percent or better from distance 13 times. He has compiled 10 double-digit efforts off the bench and 11 times total. The other reserves have five such games.

KALU’S GETTING IT DONE

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is almost doubling it (6.3 ppg) that output as a senior. Kalu has five double-digit scoring efforts on the season after doing so twice in 91 contests played through his junior campaign. The Maryland native is filling up 62.0 percent (44-71) from the floor while still playing his patented outstanding defense, particularly on ball screens. He tops the team in rebounding (5.4 rpg-17th CUSA) and is second for blocked shots (0.6-tied 17th CUSA).

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 48 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so nine times this year. To put the 48 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that the Miners amassed 48 such contests in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

THAT MAKES SENSE

Given UTEP’s ability to pressure the ball and come away with steals thus far in 2024-25, it is not a surprise to see that the Miners are leading the country at 10.8 steals per contest. They are also forcing a NCAA-best 17.7 turnovers per tilt.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that leads the country in both steals per game (10.8) and turnovers forced per game (17.7). UTEP accounts for three of the top seven and four of the top 15. Corey Camper Jr. is first in the league at 2.4 spg (15th NCAA), followed by Otis Frazier III (2.0-second CUSA/48th NCAA), Devon Barnes (1.6-tied sixth CUSA) and David Terrell Jr. (1.3-tied 13th CUSA).

PICKING OUR SPOTS FROM DISTANCE

UTEP is ninth in CUSA and 281st in the country by attempting 20.3 triples per game, but the Miners have been lethal when doing so. UTEP is second in the league and 20th in the nation with a readout of 38.6 percent (149-386) from beyond-the-arc. Ahamad Bynum sets the tone at a nation-leading 52.9 percent (45-85), which would lead the nation. Devon Barnes has been a difference maker as well, filling up 37.8 percent (31-82) from beyond-the-arc for 1.6 treys per tilt (tied 17th CUSA).

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

UTEP has made equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in 14 of 19 contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 149-386 (38.6 percent-second CUSA/20th NCAA) compared to an effort of 122-392 (31.1 percent) by the opposition. It’s a big improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while UTEP made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD AT THE LINE

Corey Camper Jr. was a solid free throw shooter in his first year with the Miners, connecting on 71.2 percent (52-73). He has made strides as a senior, having hit 39-49 (79.6 percent, not enough makes to qualify for CUSA/NCAA ratings). It’s a similar story for Otis Frazier III. Last year, he was at 65.5 percent (91-139). As a senior, he’s elevated those numbers to 79.0 percent (64-81), which is sixth in CUSA among qualifiers.

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the tilt vs. Kennesaw State leading the country in both steals per game (10.8 spg) and turnovers forced per game (17.7). That success in those departments isn’t surprising with what happened last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636) in 2023-24. They also established a school standard for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception, while producing a nation-best 11.4 spg.

RUN, UTEP, RUN

UTEP’s pressure defense has led to plenty of opportunities in transition, and the Miners have taken advantage of the situation. They are producing 14.9 fastbreak points per game, which is first in CUSA and 20th nationally.

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with nine different Miners (min. 10 games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.6 mpg, tied eighth CUSA), Otis Frazier III (28.6 mpg) and David Terrell Jr. (27.9 mpg) and Devon Barnes (25.1) are all above 25.0 mpg. Kevin Kalu (21.5 mpg), Ahamad Bynum (19.9 mpg), Trey Horton III (12.6 mpg), KJ Thomas (10.1 mpg) and Baylor Hebb (10.0) round out the list.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference). Thus far in 2024-25, UTEP is leading the league in both overall attendance (58,651) and average attendance (5,332).

HOME COOKING

UTEP entered the 2024-25 campaign having ripped off at least 10 wins at home in five straight years. The Orange and Blue were 13-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding. They repeated as champions this year and stand 9-2 in El Paso thus far.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll (currently third heading to game at FIU), as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 224-197 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 66-53 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is on his way to another at 14-5 thus far in 2024-25. Golding recently moved past Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to take over fifth place on the school’s career charts. He needs 12 more to surpass George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59). In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP will play the first of three straight on the road when it competes at WKU at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT on Jan. 30. It will be a rematch of the 2024 Conference USA Championship game. Jon Teicher (44th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also airing on the UTEP Miners app. The contest will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required).