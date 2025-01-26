Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to meet in Superbowl LIX

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Superbowl LVII and both teams top their respective contenders in the NFL Divisional Championship to advance to Superbowl LIX in New Orleans.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders with a commanding 55-23 victory. They tallied a total of 459 yards, 229 rushing yards compared to the Commanders 99 rushing and collected 28 first downs. Jalen Hurts had a stellar performance as he was 20-28 for 246 yards and one touchdown.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they pulled through to gain a nail-biting 32-29 win over the Bills. Both team were fairly close in all aspects of the game. Josh Allen was 22-34 for 237 yards and threw for two touchdowns. As for Patrick Mahomes he was 18-26 for 245 yards and threw for one touchdown.

Superbowl LIX will take place in New Orleans on Sunday Feb. 9th at 4:30p.m.