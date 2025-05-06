NMSU’s fast start not enough as Texas Tech downs Aggies, 13-6

LUBBOCK, Texas - NM State came out swinging Tuesday night, jumping out to an early lead against Texas Tech, but couldn’t hold off the Red Raiders' offensive surge, falling 13–6 in a game at Rip Griffin Park that began 40 minutes late due to inclement weather.

The Aggies (22-26, 10-10 CUSA) struck first with a big top of the first inning.

After a one-out single from Mitch Namie and a walk by Steve Solorzano, Bryce Campbell ripped a two-RBI double down the third base line to get the Aggies on the board.

Later in the inning, Camden Kaufman added an RBI double to make it 3–0.

Texas Tech (17-28, 11-13 Big 12) answered back in the bottom of the second, tying the game at 3–3 behind a string of hits and a two-run rally.

In the top of the third, Solorzano and Campbell worked back-to-back walks before Boston Vest delivered an RBI single to move the Aggies back in front.

Kaufman followed with a base knock to bring home another run, putting NM State ahead, 5–3.

However, the Red Raiders kept applying pressure.

After trimming the lead to 5–4 in the third, they took the lead for good in the fourth inning with a two-run homer from Logan Hughes.

Texas Tech would ultimately score in five consecutive innings to generate an 11–5 lead entering the seventh.

The Aggies got one more run in the seventh when Vest tripled to bring in Solorzano, who had led off the inning with a double. Vest finished the game as one of the Aggies’ offensive leaders, reaching base three times and driving in two runs.

Texas Tech would later add a pair of runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Aggies 13–6 in their final non-conference game of the year.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State finishes the year with a 12-16 record against non-conference opponents, including a 2-9 mark in midweek games.

Bryce Campbell recorded a pair of RBIs to notch his 11th multi-RBI performance of the season to tie Mitch Namie for the most by an Aggie this season.

Boston Vest’s two-hit showing marked his eighth multi-hit outing of the year.

Camden Kaufman also recorded two hits on the night, marking his ninth multi-hit game of the year.

Austin Corbett logged a hit to extend his hitting streak to a team-best seven games. He has also now reached base safely in 11 straight games.

Steve Solorzano got on base a total of five times, recording two hits and a trio of walks. This marks the third time this season that Solorzano has earned three walks in a single game.

With a clean seventh inning, freshman Jaden Davis has now given up just one run in his last five appearances (5.2 innings).

With neither side recording an error, Tuesday marked the ninth time this season that NM State has played in a game in which there were no errors.