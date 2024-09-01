Vote for your favorite Sweet Play of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three plays of high school football are up for the cupcakes from Week 1 to earn the Sweet Play of The Week, sponsored by Albertsons.

First up is Coronado versus Burges. QB Marcus Sanchez looks to Jayden Bowser but he fumbles the ball after a powering tackle from Mariano Fernandez and Norman Montion with the fumble recovery to score a touchdown.

Next is Hanks vs. Irvin. Irvin's QB Dallas Medina with the shot gun pass to Michael Salazar for the touchdown on the wet turf.

Lastly, it's Socorro vs. Horizon. Socorro's Eder Hernandez with the powerful drive to the end zone carrying three defenders in his back.

Voting will close on Tuesday afternoon, you can vote here.