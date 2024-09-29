Vote for Sweet Play of the Week 10/2

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sweet Play of the Week nominees for week 5 of Friday night lights in the Borderland are posted and it's up to fans to vote on who will win the sweetest play as the winning team will win free customized cupcakes, sponsored by Albertsons.

In no particular order, first up is a sweet play from the Canutillo and El Paso game. Eduardo Carrillo with the punt return and makes it to the house for an Eagle touchdown.

Then, Ysleta's Rodrigo Martinez blasts it out to Evan Martinez in the end zone, it gets tipped by Austin in the end zone but Evan was able to grab hold of the ball for a TD.

Lastly, El Dorado's Ladarius Sanders with the kickoff return and runs the ball with no stoppage and makes it to the house.

Voting well end Tuesday afternoon, you can cast your vote here.