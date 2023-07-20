YISD and former Olympic wrestling champion partner to host wrestling camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Thursday about 160 El Paso wrestlers gathered at Bel Air High School to learn skills and techniques from some of the best.

The camp brought in 2000 Olympic Champion, 3x Texas State Champion and 2x NCAA All-American Brandon Slay as well as 2000 US Open Champion and 4x All-American Kerry Boumans, plus 5x Texas Regional Coach of the Year and 3x State Coach of the Year David Quirino.

"It's important for me because I'm borne and raised in Texas so I'm passionate about Texas wrestling," Slay said. "To come back here and have this influence on these young adults is important to me."

This is the second straight year Slay has been involved in the camp and he said the number of athletes in attendance doubled since last year.

"I hope they become better wrestlers today but ultimately I hope they become better leaders," Slay said.