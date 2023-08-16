Canutillo grad LJ Martin is being tabbed as one of the best players at BYU this fall camp

PROVO, Utah (KVIA) -- LJ Martin is one of the best high school football players to ever come out of El Paso and already he's turning heads at BYU.

"LJ Martin is a standout in camp so far," BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick told BYU Sports Nation. "He's one of the best players on this team. He will play this year. He's a very good football player."

BYU bought in a lot of experienced running backs in the offseason so it looked like Martin might redshirt his freshman year but Roderick's comments suggest the former Canutillo star will play a role with the Cougars.

"I try not to get too excited about freshman sometimes," Roderick said. "But he's already proven that he's going to be a player for us this season."

During Saturday's scrimmage Martin scored two touchdowns. Something that is all too familiar for the running back who in his senior season as an Eagles, surpassed 1,900 yards on the ground and ran in for 17 touchdowns.

BYU opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2nd against Sam Houston.