Fired NMSU head coach Greg Heiar gets hired by Mineral Area College as new men’s basketball head coach

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Former New Mexico State University Men's Basketball head coach Greg Heiar has been hired as the new head coach of the Men's Basketball program at Mineral Area College.

"Heiar's lengthy career has not been without controversy," Jim Gerwitz the Athletic Director of MAC said in a press release Saturday.

Heiar was fired for cause from NM State on Feb. 14, 2023, due to two separate police investigations into the program happening under his watch.

The first, a deadly shooting on Nov. 19, 2022 that police say involved one of Heiar's players, Mike Peake, shooting and killing a UNM student in self defense, the night before an away game. Police say three other players - Issa Muhammad, Marchelus Avery and Anthony Roy - also broke curfew that night and met Peake and took evidence from the scene.

Police also reported that Heiar and the entire team left Albuquerque despite police asking them to stay and cooperate with the investigation. Police documents state that Peake's phone, tablet and the gun all ended up in separate places.

The DA did not press any charges against anyone from NMSU involved in the shooting or the aftermath.

The second, allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the basketball program that lasted for more than six months.

Former players Shakiru Odinewu and William Benjamin allege that they were victimized by three teammates - Deshawndre Washington, Doctor Bradley and Kim Aiken Jr. and that Heiar and former assistant coach Dominque Taylor were negligent in stopping the assaults.

The program was shutdown on Feb. 10, 2023 due to the allegations and the subsequent police report.

Odinewu and Benjamin as well as his father filed a civil lawsuit against the five individuals named above as well as the school.

This week that lawsuit was settled between the school and the plaintiffs for nearly $8,000,000 while the five individual defendants were dismissed.

The Benjamins' attorney, Joleen Youngers, told ABC-7 that NMSU stepped up and took responsibility and offered what she says is a fair and reasonable resolution. Youngers made it clear that the settlement happened with no adjudication and so even though there is a settlement she doesn't think that exonerates anybody who the lawsuit was initially filed against.

"The reality is the only justice we have in this country beyond the criminal justice system is money justice so it's an imperfect fit," Youngers said. "You know if the slate could be wiped clean and they could rewind and none of this ever happened i'm sure that would have been their first choice."

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office is still investigating the allegations for possible criminal charges.

In the press release from JUCO school, MAC, it's stated they reached out to past administrators of Heiar and "received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond."

ABC-7 has reached out to NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia to see if he was contacted and if so what he said. At the time of writing this article, we have not heard back.