Conference USA Championship Halftime Update: NMSU & Liberty tied at 21

LYNCHBURG, Virginia - The New Mexico State Aggies are in a fight to bring home their first ever Conference USA championship.

At the half, the Aggies and the Liberty Flames are all squared at 21 a piece.

The Aggies couldn't have asked for a better start to the game.

On their first possession of the game, the Aggies would find the end zone courtesy of a 25-yard touchdown run from quarterback Diego Pavia.

NMSU would take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

However, the Flames would respond on their first possession of the game.

Liberty running back Quinton Cooley would score on a one-yard touchdown run to put the first points of the game on the board for the Flames.

The first quarter would end with the two teams tied at 7.

On the first play of the second quarter, NMSU would score their second touchdown of the game.

Pavia would connect with tight end Ron Tiavaasue on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

NMSU would retake the lead, 14-7.

NMSU's defense would have a big stop after Liberty's offense tried to go for it on 4th and 2 in the red zone.

The turnover on downs would bring back NMSU's offense onto the field, but they were unable to take advantage going 3-and-out and punting the ball back to Liberty.

Liberty would then march down the field and hit pay dirt for the second time of the game.

Cooley would score his second touchdown on a 12-yard touchdown run.

The game was once again tied at 14 a piece.

Liberty would take their first lead of the game shortly before halftime.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter would connect on a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Noah Frith.

Liberty was up 21-14.

However, the Aggies were quick to respond after getting good field position on the kickoff.

Pavia would find Trent Hudson in the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown pass with just two seconds left to go in the first half.

That would tie the game at 21.

Both teams are vying for their first ever Conference USA title.

This is NMSU and Liberty's first season as members of Conference USA.