NMSU announce starting QB for home opener against SEMO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NMSU'S head coach Tony Sanchez announced Parker Awad, the transfer from Golden West College, as the starting quarterback for the Aggies in Saturday's game against Southeast Missouri State.

Awad averaged 111 yards per game, threw 1,233 yards, and totaled 88 pass completions and 12 touchdowns in one season with the Rustlers as a freshman.

The QB battle had come down to two players in contention, the other being Deuce Hogan, the former Wildcat and Hawkeye, but ultimately Awad earned the starting position for the season opening game.

"When we looked at the big picture, as an offensive staff we asked who are we going to be and how are we going to run this offense?" coach Sanchez said. "We felt like Parker gave us a little of an advantage. Deuce is not far behind at all. I talked to both of those guys last night and I let Deuce know he has to prepare like he's a starter. At some point we expect to get him in Saturday's game. Parker's done a great job making decisions, he adds that dual threat element that we've had throughout the years so we feel comfortable with him leading us right now."

NMSU will welcome Southeast Missouri State Saturday, August 31st at 7p.m.