NMSU Aggies go scoreless in first road game of the season to Fresno State, 48-0

CALIFORNIA, Fresno (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies took a business trip to California to pay a visit to the Fresno State Bulldogs for its first road game of the season on Saturday and took a hard 48-0 loss.

The Aggies could not seem to respond to the Bulldogs. Fresno State would set the tone of the game with an early 69-yard touchdown by Mac Dalena.

At half-time, the Aggies were down 31-0 and the Bulldogs did not back down in the second half of the game.

Fresno had a total of 242 passing yards and 226 rushing compared to the NMSU's 55 passing and 71 rushing.

NMSU played three quarterbacks including Parker Awad, Deuce Hogan and Santino Marucci. Awad threw for 48-yards, carried for eight, rushed for 13 and threw one interception. Hogan threw for 7-yards and threw two interceptions. Marucci made a brief appearance.

The Aggies will now look to brush this tough loss off and get ready for Sam Houston Saturday, September 21st at 5p.m. at Bowers Stadium.