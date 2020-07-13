Three Miners Named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-C-USA Team

UTEP

El Paso, TX - UTEP had three players selected to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Conference USA teams, the 2020 College Football Preview magazine announced on Monday.

Duron Lowe led the way after being selected as a third team kick returner and fourth team defensive back. Bobby DeHaro (OL) and Jacob Cowing also represented the Miners on the magazine’s fourth team.

Lowe earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention accolades as a kick returner in 2019.

He returned 11 kickoffs for 281 yards with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at North Texas. Lowe’s average of 25.5 yards per return led the team as he became just the fifth Miner in history to post a 100-yard kickoff return.

Defensively, Lowe started 11 games in the secondary in his first season as a Miner.

He notched 25 tackles (20 solo) with the second-most pass breakups on the squad with six.

Lowe also added a forced fumble during the 2019 season.

Cowing saw action in every game as a freshman for the Miners, while making seven starts during his rookie campaign.

Cowing led UTEP in receiving yards (550), touchdown catches (3), yards per game (45.8) and yards per reception (17.7) as a true freshman.

Additionally, Cowing led all Conference USA freshmen and ranked No. 13 nationally among freshmen wide receivers with 550 yards.

He came on strong late in the season with 441 receiving yards over the final six contests with an average of 73.5 yards per game.

Cowing also set a UTEP freshman record with 145 receiving yards against Charlotte and ranked 37th in the nation and seventh in C-USA in yards per reception.

He at least one reception in all but one game a season ago.

DeHaro earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention for the second consecutive season in 2019 after starting every game for the Miners at left guard.

He helped pave the way for a UTEP rushing attack that averaged 138.2 yards per game.

He also led an offensive line that guided the Miners to 18 rushing touchdowns on the season.

DeHaro was part of an offensive unit that ranked seventh nationally and first in Conference USA in fourth down percentage.