Conference USA pushes soccer, volleyball to spring

EL PASO, Texas - The Conference USA Board of Directors announced on Friday the postponement of all fall team sports to the spring, with the exception of football.

This means that UTEP women's soccer and volleyball will be pushed back to spring of 2021.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂-𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.



Full release: https://t.co/h3I308oE2S pic.twitter.com/NjPNMW0GVH — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 21, 2020

“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

This decision does not affect the UTEP football team, which will kick off its season on September 5th at home against Stephen F. Austin.