Conference USA pushes soccer, volleyball to spring
EL PASO, Texas - The Conference USA Board of Directors announced on Friday the postponement of all fall team sports to the spring, with the exception of football.
This means that UTEP women's soccer and volleyball will be pushed back to spring of 2021.
“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
This decision does not affect the UTEP football team, which will kick off its season on September 5th at home against Stephen F. Austin.
