UTEP QB Gavin Hardison named a “Star of the Week” by The Manning Award

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s Gavin Hardison has been named one of eight quarterbacks for The Manning Award’s “Stars of the Week” following his performance in the Miners’ season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

The weekly award, which is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is decided by a fan vote with voting set to close on Thursday at 10 a.m. MT.

The top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

College football fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend.

In his first career start for the Miners, Hardison was 17-of-28 passing for 212 yards a touchdown and one interception as he helped guide UTEP to a 1-0 start on the season with a 24-14 victory over the Lumberjacks. Hardison tallied career-highs in completions and pass attempts in the win.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

In addition to the Manning Award's yearly honor, each week during the regular season, eight quarterbacks are recognized as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week.

Seventy-one players from 65 different schools were honored during the 2019 season and 377 different quarterbacks from 127 schools have been recognized since 2011.

Vote here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=allstatesugarbowl&set=a.10163992799575459

While the Manning Award selected 30 quarterbacks for its preseason Watch List, additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List later in the season.

Ten finalists will be selected and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.