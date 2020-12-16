Williams, UTEP explode in 2nd half for 76-63 win at Arizona State

UTEP

TEMPE, Arizona - Rodney Terry emphasized the need for his team to be physical on the interior if they were to hang around with Arizona State prior to Wednesday night's game.

The Miners' took their coach's plea to another level, outrebounding and outhustling Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils in a 76-63 win in Tempe.

The victory is the Miners' first non-conference road victory since December 21, 2013.

UTEP beat the Sun Devils at their own game, running out in transition off misses and turnovers and with the rebound battle 46-26.

Bryson Williams led UTEp with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Miners trailed 41-33 at halftime, but came out of the break surging behind an 18-4 run.

Souley Boum scored the first nine points of the second half on his own, finishing with 18.

Defensively UTEP challenged almost every attempt from beyond the arc, holding the Sun Devils to just 1-17 shooting from three.

The win is also UTEP's first against a Division-I opponent this season.

UTEP returns home Sunday to host Benedictine Mesa at the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is at 4pm and will be broadcast on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW.