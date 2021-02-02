UTEP prepares for tough challenge against first place UAB

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the UTEP Miners, but perhaps their toughest conference opponent awaits them this weekend.

UTEP will hit the road to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the first place UAB Blazers.

UAB is currently on top of the western division in Conference USA with a 14-2 overall record, 7-1 in C-USA.

UTEP meanwhile will enter the contest with an overall record of 8-8, 4-6 in C-USA.

The Miners are coming off Saturday's victory against UT-San Antonio at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP will face UAB twice on back-to-back days Friday and Saturday.

The Miners haven't faired particularly well on the road this season, but a win against first place UAB would be a major accomplishment.

Friday's tip-off against the Blazers is scheduled for 5:30 P.M. MT, Saturday's game is scheduled for 3 P.M. MT.