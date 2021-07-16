UTEP Softball: Hubbard completes 2021 signing class, adds CSUN outfielder Savannah Favre

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Softball Head Coach T.J. Hubbard announced the last addition to his 2021 roster with his fifth transfer outfielder Savannah Favre from Cal State Northridge.

“We are excited to welcome (Favre) to our program in the Sun City,” Hubbard said. “She is a dynamic offensive player and versatile on defense providing us depth at multiple positions.”

Savannah Favre

Year: Junior

Position: OF

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

B/T: L/R

Height: 5-7

Cal State Northridge: Favre slashed .248/.298/.312 in her two seasons (45 games played) as a Matador and ranked among the best in the Big West Conference in stolen bases with 14 in that span.

Her senior year, Favre recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with 25 putouts. At the plate, she notched five extra-base hits including three doubles and two home runs.

Favre saw the first longball of her career come against Cal State Fullerton with a three-run shot on April 9. She finished 2021 with five multi-hit games including one three-hit showing versus Hawai’i March 26.

Riverside Poly High School: Favre finished her senior season with a .516 batting average, .536 on-base percentage, three homers, 32 RBIs and 28 runs en route to her third Inland Valley League title in 2019.

Favre was named Team MVP for her senior year campaign and was selected to the Inland Valley All-League Team three times in her high school career.

Personal: Daughter of John and Yassminda Favre … has one brother, Kyle, and one sister, Natasha … majors in multidisciplinary studies.