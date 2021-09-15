Bye week comes at good time for UTEP Miners; Interview with head coach Dana Dimel

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Three games into the college football season, the UTEP Miners are getting some much needed rest.

UTEP is on a bye week and will use the week off to let some injured players heal up, and prepare for their next opponent, the University of New Mexico.

The Miners are coming off a 54-13 loss at Boise State, UTEP's first loss of the season.

UTEP is currently 2-1 this season and will face a New Mexico team that's currently undefeated at 2-0.

However, the Lobos have a big challenge this weekend when they head to 7th ranked Texas A&M on Saturday.

UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel spoke with ABC-7's Nate Ryan about what went wrong at Boise State, and how the Miners are using the bye week to prepare for the Lobos.

UTEP will host New Mexico Saturday, September 25, kickoff at 7:00 p.m at the Sun Bowl.