UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing earns second honorable mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week list

TYLER, Texas - UTEP sophomore WR Jacob Cowing was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list for Player of the Week (week seven) on Tuesday.

It’s his second honorable mention this season.

Cowing racked up 166 yards receiving on career-high nine receptions (18.4 avg.) during the Miners’ 19-3 victory over LA Tech on Oct. 16 in the Sun Bowl.

Cowing added a 57-yard reception in the third quarter.

Cowing ranks second in Conference USA and sixth nationally with 775 yards receiving on 35 receptions.

Cowing’s 22.1 yards per catch ranks fourth in FBS while his 110.7 yards per game is ninth-best nationally.

Cowing has 10 100-yard games during his career, putting him three away from tying the program’s all-time record held by Chuck Hughes with 13.

Cowing has totaled five touchdowns in 2021 – four receiving and one rushing.

UTEP’s next contest is at Florida Atlantic on Oct. 30. The Miners’ next home game is against no. 24/25 UTSA on Nov. 6 in the Sun Bowl.

Tickets for UTEP-UTSA are available by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, clicking www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or visiting The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at 500 W. University Ave. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).