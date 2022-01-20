UTEP tennis opens Spring season at Texas Tech Friday

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP tennis team will christen its dual-match season with a match at perennial power Texas Tech (11 a.m. MT/12 p.m. CT Friday) before returning home to welcome Western New Mexico (12 p.m. MT Sunday) for its home opener at El Paso Tennis Club at 12 p.m. MT Sunday.

Admission is free for UTEP’s match-up with the Mustangs.

The Miners feature a full allotment and well-balanced roster with eight members representing the Orange and Blue, who gained valuable experience throughout four fall tournaments.

The work has continued into the spring, and the squad is ready to get things going.

“We are very excited to get this spring season going,” UTEP head coach Ivan Fernandez said. “We have been working hard the last 10 days to prepare for this weekend. We have a great group this year, and I am really looking forward to watching them compete. It is great to start against a team like Texas Tech that is always a top 50 program.

“It will be great experience for us and really prepare us for the rest of the semester. We then have a quick turnaround and play Western New Mexico at home on Sunday. If we play up to our potential, I know that we will surprise a lot of teams this spring.”

Seniors Kathleen Percegona and Lina Sachica headline an experienced group that also features a pair of juniors in Thassane Abrahim and Eve Daniels. Sophomore Veronika Lebisova posted a team-leading seven wins during the 2021 dual-match season while fellow classmate Elena Dibattista is also back in the fold.

Fernandez also added freshman Carlotta Mencaglia for the 2022 spring season.