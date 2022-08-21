Irvin and UTEP grad soars the Dallas Wings to new heights in standout performance

EL PASO, Texas -- Former UTEP and Irvin high school star Kayla Thornton 'rocketed' the Dallas Wings to a 89-79 win over the Connecticut Sun to push the series to a decider in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

The El Pasoan showed out for the Wings with 20pts, 4 assists and 5 rebounds Sunday.

In all she shot 66.7% from beyond the arc and 8-12 from the field.

Thornton's efforts helped the Wings to their first ever playoff win in franchise history.

The Wings host the Sun in Game 3 on Wednesday Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.