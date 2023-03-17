UTEP walk it off against WKU thanks to a Peyton Angulo home run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Peyton Angulo ensured the Miners went home with the gold on St. Patrick's Day with a walk-off home run in the eighth inning which gave UTEP a 6-3 win.

After two scoreless innings, the Hilltoppers took a 2-0 lead with a two-run drive by Taylor Sanders.

Pate Cathey got the Miners to within in 1 thanks to a double from Pate Cathey that got Ashlynn Allen to home.

WKU stretched the lead in the fifth with a RBI double from Faith Hegh. Lexi Morales put an end to the hope of anymore runs for the Hilltoppers with a catch at the fence. The Chapin grad backed up her superb fielding effort with a two-run home run at the bottom of the fifth to tie the game up.

Two more blank innings came and went to push the game into extras. Morales and Favre got on base with a routine walk and bunt and Angulo's deep fly to left field sealed the walk-off, 6-3, win for UTEP.

Game two of the three-game series is set for Saturday, March 18 at a new start time of 2 p.m. MT. The contest will be streamed on CUSA.tv, with live stats also available.