UTEP Running Backs nicknamed Run-D.M.T. after stellar showing Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Through two games, there have been three guys churning it up for the Miners - Parkland grad Deion Hankins, first year JUCO transfer Mike Franklin and second year JUCO transfer Torrance Burgess Jr.

RUN -

On Saturday the trio ran for 329-yards, the second most yards in a game on the ground, during Dana Dimels' time as head coach.

"A lot of guys are capable but are you willing?," Assistant head coach and Running Backs coach Barrick Nealy said. "Those three guys they put in the work."

Now like any trio producing the kind of numbers they are - the guys needed a name - enter assistant athletic director Drew Bonney. He took the first letter of each of their names and combined it with what they do best 'run' and there he coined the name Run-D.M.T. It's a slight twist on one of the best hip-hop bands of the 80s: Run-D.M.C.

D.

Deion ran for a career-high 174-yards on Saturday and is averaging 114-yards a game, basically double what he managed last year.

"He's more like downhill physical runner," Franklin said.

"Deion he's downhill, a bruiser, guys don't want to tackle him and he's going to get those extra yards," Burgess said.

M.

Mike, a Contra Costa College transfer this year, rushed for a career-high 53-yards on Saturday and scored his first touchdown for the Miners.

"Mike same way but he can diggle and daggle every now and then," Burgess said.

"He's just a unique talent, he's really an in betweener," Nealy said. "He pretty much brings the best of both worlds to what we do offensively."

T.

Torrance, the redshirt sophomore and Tyler transfer, is making the most of the only Division 1 offer he got. On Saturday he rushed for 85-yards, including a 40-yard dash to the end zone for his first career touchdown as a Miner.

"Torrance I brought him in late last may and he was a guy I was beating down Dana's door for," Nealy said.

"He's more of like a shift back, he can go sideline to sideline, just a real good runner," Franklin said.

Their paths to UTEP may have been different but now the trio are focused on leaving a legacy at UTEP that will forever be known as Run-D.M.T. Thanks to the one and only Drew Bonney!

"It's a brotherhood that's how our room is," Burgess said. "That's how coach Nealy keeps the room. We all feed off each other, it's a competition at the end of the day but it's love too."

"I call them my two younger brothers," Hankins said. "When I know somebodies looking up to me, I've been here for a while now and able to lead that presses me more to try to run even harder because I know i'm not running for myself i'm running for my teammates."

Their legacy could begin this Saturday when the Miners play at Northwestern at 1.30 p.m. MT, in search of the program's first win over a Power 5 school in the modern era.