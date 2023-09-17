UTEP fall 31-10 to Power 5 opponent Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona (KVIA) -- UTEP suffered a 31-10 loss to Arizona. It is their second straight loss of the season both coming at the hands of Power 5 teams.

With that loss the Miners are now 0-38 against Power 5 teams in the modern era and are 1-3 to start the season.

The Miners defense started the game firing, getting stops on third downs and forcing a fumble in the first quarter to keep the score at 0-0. But as we've seen so often this season the Miners struggled to convert on offense.

UTEP found themselves in the red zone on multiple occasions in the first half but only had three points to show for it.

Arizona found the end zone twice in the second quarter to take a 14-3 lead at the half and they'd never look back from there, scoring four total touchdowns to win 31-10.

The Wildcats outgained the Miners 544-yards to 332. Former Miner Jacob Cowing had 10 receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

UTEPs lone touchdown was a 25-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Kevin Hurley to Javoni Gardere.

I said before the game that I didn't think UTEP would win and for me this game was more about seeing the team improve. Here are some positive takeaways

Freshman kicker Buzz Flabiano kicked his first field goal. It was his third attempt in four games.

Gavin Hardison didn't have any interceptions, he did fumble once.

Tyrice Knight had another great game - one forced fumble, a sack and six tackles.

Torrance Burgess Jr. continues to prove that he is a threat. He had a combined 100-yards in the air and on the ground, including a massive run that setup the field goal.

The Miners now prepare for a home clash against UNLV at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23rd.