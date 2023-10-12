One-on-One with UTEP’s Gibbs Keeton; Miners get set for final three games of regular season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP head soccer coach Gibbs Keeton sitsdown exclusively one-on-one with ABC-7's Rachel Phillips.

The two talks about the team's first conference win, what Keeton still hopes to achieve this season and they preview the final three regular season matches.

UTEP Soccer are 2-10-2 overall and 1-3-1 in conference play.

They play at MTSU on Oct. 12th, at home on Oct. 15th vs. Liberty and are on the road at Sam Houston on Oct. 28th.

The CUSA Championships run from Nov. 1 - Nov. 5th.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.