Injury Sees Quarterback Gavin Hardison’s Career at UTEP Come To An End

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Football has had a season riddled with injuries, head coach Dana Dimel told ABC-7 on Monday that the team right now has around 25 injured players - none bigger than UTEP starting quarterback Gavin Hardison.

ABC-7 learned on Monday that the QB1 had surgery on a UCL injury in his throwing arm last week. The surgery happened in Dallas and was performed by the same doctor that did Brock Purdy's.

The injury sees Hardison's five year career with UTEP come to an end in the most unfortunate of ways.

"It's gods plan for me and I've got to look at it that way and understanding I've had some really good memories and met some really good teammates and got to play for awesome coaches so it's been fun," Hardison said. "Now it's about going out and finishing the last two games strong and being as supportive as I can."

"He's been a great ambassador for the program as far as how he handles himself," Dimel said. "It's hard to find guys that really put the team ahead of himself and Gavin has done that the whole time he's been here and he's tried to do the very best in making people around him better."

During his tenure he threw for 7,963 passing yards, had 43 total touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

"Appreciate the people that came out and supported us and were there for us," Hardison said. "It was cool to be apart of this program for the time I was here."

While this may be the end of his college career, the future still looks bright. Plenty of NFL scouts were around the program this year looking at Hardison with Dimel telling ABC-7 today that before the season started there was talk he could go as a mid-round pick in the NFL draft. Hardison expects he will be healthy to throw come pro day.

The injury happened during the Miners 45-28 loss to UNLV. That game saw UTEP fall to 1-4 on the season. With two games left they are now 3-7 which means they will finish with their second straight losing season.