UTEP’s Terrell Jr. named CUSA Freshman of the Week for third straight week

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - For the third consecutive week and fourth time overall this season, UTEP men’s basketball guard David Terrell Jr. has been voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

The 2023-24 CUSA Players of the Week awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by the league's sports information directors.

Terrell Jr. continued his ascension by coming off the bench to score 12 points-all in the second half- to go along with five boards, one assist and one steal as UTEP blasted I-10 rival NM State, 74-49, in its lone game of the week.

He also had a +19, the best among Miner reserves.

After the Aggies had trimmed a once 13-point lead down to six early in the second half, Terrell Jr. scored six of UTEP’s 10 points during a 10-0 run to suddenly break the game open.

That included getting a steal and coast-to-coast score that prompted a timeout for the Aggies.

The visitors never got within single digits the rest of the way.

The Miners’ 25-point margin of victory was their biggest against the Aggies in 20 years when they also enjoyed a 25-point rout (85-60) at home on Dec. 17, 2003.

UTEP has brought home the CUSA Freshman of the Week Award in six consecutive weeks, doubling the prior program-best run of three in a row (2011-12).

That also ties the longest streak in CUSA history, with LA Tech (2020-21) and former conference member Rice (2015-16) having produced six straight.

The Miners’ nine total Freshman of the Week accolades on the year easily surpasses the prior school record (six, 2013-14).

It is one shy of matching the CUSA single-season standard of 10 that is shared by WKU (2018-19), UTSA (2017-18) and Rice (2015-16).

Terrell Jr. (Jan. 8, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12) and Elijah Jones (Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27 and Jan. 22) have taken home the honor four times this campaign while Trey Horton III has claimed it once (Jan. 15).

UTEP opens up a two-game roadswing when it plays at Western Kentucky in a nationally-televised tilt (CBS Sports Network) at 5 p.m. MT/6 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Jon Teicher (43rd year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners App.